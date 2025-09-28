The 20th China Wuqiao International Circus Festival: Acrobatics’ grand homecoming with global perspectives

SHIJIAZHUANG, China, Sept. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — A news report from Great Wall New Media.

The 20th China Wuqiao International Circus Festival is being held from September 28 to October 8, 2025, jointly hosted in Wuqiao County of Cangzhou City and Shijiazhuang City.

For the first time in the festival’s 38-year history, the main events are staged in Wuqiao—the “hometown of acrobatics.” The Acrobatic Festival is finally coming home!

What exciting performances await? Which Chinese and international artists will take the stage? How do experts and scholars view this long-awaited “homecoming” celebration?

We’ve invited Great Wall international communication officers — Emily Francis (USA), Maria Clara Silva (Brazil), and Karpovich Polina (Russia) to explore Wuqiao together and bring you an exclusive view.