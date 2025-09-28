World Tourism Day 2025: Malaysia Sets New Standard for Sustainable Tourism

More than 700 delegates gathered in Melaka, Malaysia, from 27 to 29 September for the World Tourism Day (WTD) and World Tourism Conference (WTC) 2025.

Hosted by the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture Malaysia (MOTAC), in collaboration with United Nations Tourism and the Malacca State Government, the event focused on the theme “Tourism & Sustainable Transformation.” It aimed to reinforce global and regional commitments to sustainable, inclusive, and resilient tourism through enhanced cooperation and collaboration.

Participants included country representatives from the United Nations Tourism Secretariat, along with prominent speakers, industry experts, and media from both local and international spheres.

In his opening address, Yang Berhormat Dato Sri Tiong King Sing, Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Malaysia, welcomed the delegates and highlighted the urgent need for a more inclusive and responsible tourism model.

“Over-tourism strains fragile sites, inequality limits local benefit, and global competitiveness now depends on real change. Sustainable, inclusive transformation is not optional but essential,” Tiong King Sing stressed.

He also urged that the conference move beyond symbolic gestures to generate tangible outcomes.

“The conference should not be merely ceremonial. We must avoid producing statements that remain unresolved and instead focus on practical steps that advance progressive tourism development.”

The event concluded with a symbolic handover ceremony naming El Salvador as the next host country for World Tourism Day. While Laos has not yet been selected as a future WTD host, it has played a significant role in tourism promotion by hosting events such as the 5th International Mountain Tourism Day in May 2023 and the ASEAN Tourism Forum in 2024.

Environmentally Responsible Tourism

In conjunction with the conference, Visit Malaysia 2026 was officially launched by YAB Dato’ Sri Anwar Ibrahim, Prime Minister of Malaysia. During the launch, Minister Tiong reiterated that tourism success should not be measured solely by visitor numbers but by its social and economic impact.

“Tourism is not about numbers alone. It is about how we turn our heritage into strength, how we transform tourism into the people’s economy,” he said.

The choice of Melaka, a UNESCO World Heritage City, as the conference venue underscored Malaysia’s commitment to cultural preservation and sustainable growth. Melaka exemplifies the balancing act of promoting tourism while safeguarding heritage and the environment—a model the nation hopes will inspire others globally.

If successful, Malaysia’s approach could bolster its tourism industry while setting a new global benchmark for sustainable and inclusive tourism development.

World Tourism Day, established by the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) in 1980, is celebrated every year on 27 September. The date also marks the anniversary of the adoption of the UNWTO Statutes in 1970, underscoring tourism’s role in driving global development.