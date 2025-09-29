EVOLVE’s Multi-Asset, Multi-Chain Launch Ushers in a New Economy with Real-World Asset

HONG KONG, Sept. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — EVOLVE RWA by Mile Green, a pioneering multi-chain multi-asset Real-World Assets (RWA) ecosystem, has launched two RWA tokens, $EVPC and $EVMA, on Jovay (Layer 2 by Ant Digital Technologies). This follows the successful August launch of its real-estate pilot, $MESONG, on Solana via Collaterize, a French-based distribution platform. The new tokens represent income from a private credit fund ($EVPC) and a multi-asset portfolio comprising electric vehicle infrastructure assets and real estate ($EVMA). This milestone demonstrates EVOLVE’s practical readiness and commercial potential. Backed by the legitimate and secure Payfi solutions of Lightnet and VELO, EVOLVE is now entering a transformative phase, with plans to launch RWAs from various sectors and jurisdictions on its proprietary EVOLVE Chain.

High-Conviction Asset Strategy, Robust Tech Architecture & Seamless Operations

EVOLVE’s multi-asset strategy on RWA selection is powered by regulated and licensed asset management partners in Asia. The asset and business selection criteria—prioritizing stable and risk-managed yields, ESG/green compliance and temporary undervaluation—are uncompromised. The high-conviction strategy is executed using a protocol benchmarked against traditional finance (TradFi) standards.

The ecosystem is built on a resilient multi-chain architecture that integrates leading blockchain networks like Solana and Ethereum, with Avalanche coming soon. This infrastructure enables efficient cross-chain settlements and liquidity flows, breaking down traditional barriers, to offer institutional and retail investors flexible access to tokenized real-world assets.

A partnership with PayFi leaders in the region, Lightnet and VELO, provides a proven and compliant protocol for 24/7, borderless payments, remittances, and financial solutions in both fiat and stablecoins. Critically, this PayFi solution supports the on-chain issuance, trading and settlement of tokenized assets with automated yield distribution ensuring a real end-to-end service for all RWA participants.

Maverick Hui, Founder and Executive Chairman of Mile Green and EVOLVE, stated, “Our team’s significant networks across key financial and industry hubs in the region position us to connect a wide range of investors to a solid portfolio of RWA opportunities. We are bridging the West and the East to enhance the global capital flows and investment accessibility.”

Transparency, Data Integrity and Value Creation

EVOLVE believes strongly in the synergy of Web2 and Web3. Through the strategic investment of Mile Green, its parent company, in Pangaea Connectivity Technology Limited (1473.HK), a listed company in Hong Kong and a market leader in connectivity, AIoT and HPC solutions, EVOLVE enhances its capability to apply the core technologies—visibility, transparency and verifiability—essential for tokenization.

To further ensure data integrity, EVOLVE partners with Chainlink, the world’s leading decentralized oracle network. Chainlink’s tamper-proof data feeds, on-chain reserve verification, and smart contract automation provide a trusted, auditable framework that operates with maximum reliability and investor confidence.

Dannis Lee, Chief Advisor of EVOLVE, added, “We look forward to EVOLVE’s continuous growth. By aligning innovation, sustainability, and global collaboration across Web2 and Web3 experts, the team has built a solid foundation for the next milestone: the EVOLVE Chain.”

Moving forward, EVOLVE will remain focused on expanding its technological capabilities, broadening asset classes, and deepening market engagement. The global team is committed to market education and invites investors, innovators and partners to join in shaping the new economy with RWA.

About EVOLVE RWA

EVOLVE is a strategic Real-World Asset (RWA) tokenization ecosystem co-developed by a consortium of institutional leaders from Hong Kong and Thailand. Targeting high-growth economic corridors along Belt and Road beginning in Southeast Asia, EVOLVE tokenizes a curated portfolio of assets focused on green energy, real estate, private credit and diversified fixed-income structures, revolutionizing fractional ownership and global capital flows.

www.evolverwa.io

About Mile Green

Dual headquartered in Hong Kong and Thailand, Mile Green is a holistic solution provider of sustainable technology and electric vehicle (EV) ecosystem. It was founded and co-invested by a group of industrial and finance veterans from Hong Kong, followed by CMAG Funds and other global investors. Dedicated to sustainability, Mile Green integrates EV, green battery technology, fast charging and battery-swapping network, Web3 ecosystem, and fintech solution to accelerate the global transition to a new economy compliant with Environmental, Social, and Governance.

www.milegreen.biz