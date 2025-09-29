NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Thesis.io introduces Crypto Canvas , a live, queryable market map that turns the crypto firehose into a single, readable view. Built for traders, it surfaces actionable signals and delivers instant intuition about the real-time market situation.

“Crypto Canvas condenses fragmented data into a fair, comparable view so you can see the whole structure, spot the unexpected, and help you act fast,” said the principal data scientist at Thesis.io .



Live Crypto Canvas: Real-time Market Map

Hundreds of Signals in One Frame

Most tools show slices. Lists show ranks. Charts show trends. Heatmaps show distribution. But Crypto Canvas shows the whole field at once. One fixed view can hold hundreds of signals, so you can judge context at a glance and dive deeper when something moves. This new tool aims to set a new standard for how we visualize and digest massive data.

Crypto Structure on Crypto Canvas

Crypto Canvas currently tracks over 4,000+ Web3 projects and 130k+ crypto KOLs on X.

Every project appears as a tile on the map. For very small market caps, multiple projects in the same category are grouped into a single tile to keep the view clear. Tile size tracks market cap and updates from time to time without affecting the fixed view. Similar categories sit close together so sectors and rotation are easy to spot. Tap a tile to see core signals in real time, like price, volume, market cap, and social sentiment. A Mindshare layer shows which KOLs are talking about a project and how much attention they move. If the same KOL covers multiple tokens, we draw a link between them, and each tile shows that author’s impact share for that project. The result is a living market view that stays clear as conditions change. The map is fully interactive: zoom into a theme, search tokens or cohorts, filter by sector or chain, and lock the view to compare side by side.

Why Crypto Canvas?

Traders use Crypto Canvas to shrink decision time. Liquidity often forms before the story, so clusters and heat pockets highlight possible entries. Whale cohorts become visible through synchronized moves. Because the view is fixed, side-by-side comparisons remain clean across tokens, chains, and days. Mindshare-to-market effects become testable by correlating KOL waves with price moves.