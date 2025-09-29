Siam Paragon Invests US$39 million to Roll Out Three World-Class Attractions, Reaffirming Its Status as a Global Destination

BANGKOK, THAILAND – Media OutReach Newswire – 29 September 2025 –

Siam Paragon 3 Attractions

Siam Paragon’s defining strength lies in its ability to deliver extraordinary experiences unlike anywhere else in the world. A shining example is SEA LIFE Bangkok, one of Southeast Asia’s largest aquariums. Spanning an impressive 10,500 square meters, it welcomes over 2.5 million visitors each year. Building on this success, Siam Paragon is introducing two new world-class attractions, spanning over 20,000 square meters: MELAND, Thailand’s first world-leading indoor theme park occupying 5,000 square meters, and NEXTOPIA, a 15,000-square-meter prototype for the world of tomorrow — a revolutionary concept set to be remembered as the world’s first of its kind. With these exciting additions, Siam Paragon will unite 30,500 square meters of distinctive attractions under one roof, establishing itself as Thailand’s most comprehensive entertainment destination and delivering extraordinary experiences to a diverse range of visitors.

Adding to its portfolio of world-class attractions, the ultimate highlight cementing Siam Paragon’s standing as the number one destination for both Thai and global visitors, is Siam Paragon Dining Phenomenal. This enhanced culinary hub brings together more than 700 restaurants, cafés, dessert bars, and kiosks from Thailand and around the world—ranging from Michelin-starred dining and exclusive chef’s table experiences to first-in-Thailand debuts. The destination will also introduce a new “EATELIER” Dining Entertainment zone, together forming a central pillar of Siam Paragon’s grand transformation as it marks its 20th anniversary.

NEXTOPIA: A prototype for the world of tomorrow

Siam Paragon is set to create an unprecedented global phenomenon with the launch of NEXTOPIA, a visionary prototype of the world of tomorrow, Encompassing more than 15,000 square meters with an investment of THB 850 million (approximately US$26.3 million). This groundbreaking destination is brought to life through the co-creation of 50 innovative partners and 30 Friends of NEXTOPIA communities. This project invites collective effort from all sectors to build a better world together, inspiring every step of life with meaning, joy, entertainment, and a strong commitment to quality and sustainable living.

MELAND: One of the world’s most exciting indoor theme parks

Get ready for MELAND, the first flagship global landmark outside of China, opening on the 5th floor of Siam Paragon. This spectacular wonderland spans over 5,000 square meters with an investment of THB 400 million (approximately US$12.5 million), bringing families into a boundless world of imagination, play, and discovery. With over 100 thrilling rides and more than 500 immersive experiences, MELAND is set to become Southeast Asia’s No.1 edutainment destination.

Siam Paragon Dining Phenomenal: Redefining the world of culinary delight



Siam Paragon reaffirms its status as Asia’s largest and most complete world-class food destination, bringing together more than 700 restaurants across every level from the ground floor to the top. Starting with the newly renovated Paragon Food Court and Food Hall, visitors can savor over 100 celebrated street food eateries that capture the vibrant flavors of Bangkok. From there, the Dining Phenomenal journey unfolds with legendary and iconic Thai restaurants, world-renowned chefs, and first-in-Thailand international debuts. The experience continues with organic and health-focused concepts, complemented by a lively mix of cafés, dessert bars, and beverage outlets, offering a culinary experience that delights every generation.

The journey continues into the night with the launch of a brand-new zone, “EATELIER” Dining Entertainment, featuring 30 exciting new restaurants where art is woven into every dining moment. Here, guests can create content in a one-of-a-kind atmosphere that transforms evenings into Bangkok’s newest hangout and chillout hotspot. Live bands and DJs add to the energy, turning dining into an immersive, multi-sensory experience—equally inspiring by day and unforgettable by night.

The launch of three new world-class attractions in the final quarter of this year marks a transformative milestone in Siam Paragon’s 20th anniversary. Since its opening, Siam Paragon has earned nine prestigious global awards, recognizing its status as a world-leading destination. With this landmark transformation, Siam Paragon now stands ready once again redefine industry standards, reinforcing its status as a magnet for Thailand’s tourism industry and a global landmark destination. By delivering extraordinary, fully immersive experiences across every dimension, Siam Paragon not only elevates Thailand’s profile on the world stage but also celebrates the nation’s pride in setting new benchmarks for excellence and innovation.

