State Grid Wuzhong Power Supply Company: Ample Power Makes the City Aroma with Morning Tea

WUZHONG, China, Sept. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — As the first rays of morning sunlight fall upon both banks of the Yellow River, the city of Wuzhong in Ningxia, full of the vibrancy of daily life, awakens leisurely amidst the aroma of morning tea. Its unique morning tea culture, through a gourmet cultural feast that has been held for five consecutive years, is invigorating the city’s consumption vitality.

The Fifth Wuzhong Morning Tea Gourmet Culture Festival kicked off from October 1st to October 8th in Niujiafang Folk Culture Village, Litong District, Wuzhong City. To ensure reliable power supply during this major event, State Grid Wuzhong Power Supply Company meticulously coordinated responsibilities and measures with “strictness, meticulousness, and practicality,” conducted special inspections “comprehensively,” and implemented continuous on-duty presence “uninterruptedly,” using ample electrical energy to support the smooth hosting of the grand gourmet event.

The Wuzhong Morning Tea Gourmet Culture Festival has been successfully held four times, with its influence and reach continuously growing. Last year, visitor numbers strongly surpassed 3 million for the first time, generating direct consumption of 826 million RMB and driving the city’s annual catering industry revenue to 3.2 billion RMB, a year-on-year increase of 15%, achieving a “double harvest” of social and economic benefits. This year, the Fifth Wuzhong Morning Tea Gourmet Culture Festival innovatively adopted a “1+5+N” format, meticulously creating a city-wide feast integrating gourmet food, culture, tourism, and consumption. Both visitor numbers and electricity load are expected to reach new highs.

To allow every participant to immersively experience the unique charm of Wuzhong morning tea, Wuzhong Power Supply Company acted promptly, closely coordinating with government departments and the event organizers in advance. Based on factors such as the event scale, venue distribution, and expected visitor flow, they carefully formulated a detailed power guarantee plan. They implemented special inspections and protection for important substations, lines, and equipment in the areas surrounding all venues, and proactively conducted special safety inspections for 40 renowned Chinese restaurants, morning tea demonstration points, and branded agritainment facilities. During the festival, to meet the electricity demand, State Grid Wuzhong Power Supply Company specially installed 3 power guarantee distribution boxes, prepared one 400-kilowatt generator vehicle and 6 generators, and arranged 6 teams totaling 16 professionals to conduct uninterrupted inspection and maintenance of 6 key areas including 2 key lines, the main stage, and 75 food exhibition areas, ensuring fail-safe power supply.

In recent years, morning tea restaurants have been continuously emerging in Wuzhong City, which now boasts 793 registered morning tea establishments. To further meet the growing electricity demand of new shops, Wuzhong Power Supply Company has actively and orderly promoted the construction and upgrade of supporting power grids, continuously simplifying the documentation procedures for electricity application and shortening the overall power connection time. For time-honored catering enterprises like Du Yousu and Liu Sanduo, they intervened early, tailoring personalized power usage plans based on their actual business scale and electricity needs. To date, they have invested 6 million RMB to complete electricity capacity expansion and renovation for 19 morning tea shops and Chinese restaurants, cumulatively adding 6300 kVA of capacity. Whether it’s characteristic small eateries in streets and alleys or modern morning tea chains, all can operate with peace of mind under stable and reliable power supply, serving customers with delicious dishes.

With the diversified development of the morning tea industry, some large chain stores have introduced intelligent equipment and undertaken all-electric kitchen renovations to further enhance service efficiency and customer experience. State Grid Wuzhong Power Supply Company keenly identified this demand and proactively provided electricity consultation and technical guidance to businesses, helping them reasonably plan their electricity capacity to ensure normal and stable operation.

From scattered shops to the now flourishing morning tea gourmet industry; from initial concepts to a deeply ingrained culture. Over the past five years, at every key node of Wuzhong morning tea’s development, State Grid Wuzhong Power Supply Company has continuously improved its power supply service quality, using more reliable and superior power to let the aroma of Wuzhong morning tea travel farther and last longer.