United Imaging Announces the uDR® Aurora CX

“Designed for Freedom,” the newly FDA-cleared system will be showcased at RSNA.

HOUSTON, Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — United Imaging has announced its new digital radiography system, uDR Aurora CX, which is intended to introduce computer vision, automation, and AI diagnostics into one of the most widely used imaging modalities in healthcare.

At the core of uDR Aurora CX is the uVERA platform which provides vision enabled robotics and AI into United Imaging’s digital radiography portfolio. The uDR Aurora comes with two uAI® Vision Cameras integrated into the tube head that create a real-time 3D model of each patient. This enables fully automated positioning: with one push of a button, the system adjusts to the patient’s individual body shape and size. It also automatically configures collimation and exposure settings tailored to that model while allowing for customization of parameters to each patient’s body habitus .

The embedded AI quality control system, which is integrated throughout the entire X-ray procedure, provides real-time image quality control feedback and preventative quality alerts to the Technologist to help reduce the need for repeat exams and minimize patient radiation exposure. It also provides retrospective quality analysis to provide analytics-driven quality data to help support departmental quality programs.

United Imaging’s next-generation AI image processing platform delivers improvements in image enhancement, tissue equalization, and multi-scale denoising to help support high image quality at low dose across all patients.

“At RSNA this year, our portfolio will look very different. The uDR Aurora CX is one fantastic example of the new investment we continue to drive into the U.S. market,” said Jeffrey M. Bundy, Ph.D., CEO of United Imaging Healthcare North America. “There will also be other completely new products equally focused on quality and the significant workforce pressures in our marketplace. I think people will continue to be surprised by how much more we are adding to the American market in 2025, especially when they see the number of real advantages empowered by Artificial Intelligence that we are showcasing. We’re very gratified that U.S. customers and global customers are choosing to trust in our pace of innovation and promise of future-looking leadership.”

ABOUT UNITED IMAGING

At United Imaging, we develop and produce advanced medical products, digital healthcare solutions, and intelligent solutions that cover the entire process of imaging diagnosis and treatment. Founded in 2011, our company has subsidiaries and R&D centers across the world. Our North American headquarters in Houston includes our corporate offices, factory, product showroom, service training center, and service parts distribution center. With a cutting-edge digital portfolio and a mission of Equal Healthcare for All™, we help drive industry progress and bold change.