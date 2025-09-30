Ambassadors, International Organizations in Laos Visit Golden Triangle Special Economic Zone

On 25 September, a delegation of ambassadors and representatives from international organizations in Laos, led by Deputy Minister of Public Security An Oun Anongnus, visited the Golden Triangle Special Economic Zone in Ton Pheung district, Bokeo Province.

The delegation met with Acting Bokeo Governor Phoj Pankham Boutchanpheng at the Dao Dok Nguukham Hotel. During the meeting, the acting governor expressed his appreciation for the visit, highlighting the importance of international cooperation and sharing the province’s development progress in the Golden Triangle SEZ.

In the afternoon, the ambassadors toured key development sites, including the Golden Triangle Window at Don Sao, the Anti-Drug Exhibition Hall, the Anti-Drug Goddess monument, a wastewater treatment plant, Phou Kiu Lom Golf Course and Resort, Ban Khao Sam Luekham Temple, and several ongoing projects.

These included agricultural and forestry initiatives, a hospital under construction, Dok Nguukham Primary School, and the Poung Lo hot water pipeline.

On the morning of 26 September, a formal working session was held between SEZ officials and the visiting diplomats. The meeting was attended by Deputy Minister An Oun Anongnus, provincial leaders, ambassadors, and representatives of international organizations. Khamsawang Vilaypong, Acting Head of the SEZ Management Committee, presented a comprehensive report on the zone’s development.

He noted that the Golden Triangle SEZ has become a key driver of Bokeo Province’s economy, with major contributions to infrastructure development in education, healthcare, and public services.

The SEZ has outlined 13 priority development areas, including trade, tourism, industry, agriculture, technology, education, healthcare, culture, and entertainment, alongside infrastructure such as roads, ports, and water systems.

Mr. Gao Long, Vice Chairman of the SEZ Board, also provided an update, highlighting 18 years of steady progress despite challenges. He reaffirmed the zone’s commitment to Lao laws and policies and outlined future goals for transformation across healthcare, tourism, light industry, agriculture, and cultural sectors.

Currently, around 65,000 people from 30 different nationalities live in the SEZ. Lao citizens make up 35 percent, followed by 40 percent from Myanmar, 15 percent from China, and 10 percent from other countries.

The SEZ receives an estimated 500,000 to 600,000 tourists annually. Since 2009, it has contributed 828 billion kip to the national budget, excluding additional revenues managed by the central government and Bokeo Province.

Ambassadors from 15 countries, including China, Vietnam, Russia, Australia, and South Korea, expressed their admiration for the progress made. They praised the Lao government and investors for their commitment to development and recognized the Golden Triangle SEZ as a model for international cooperation and a growing modern city. Many shared their appreciation for the opportunity to witness firsthand the area’s transformation.