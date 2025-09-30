29 C
Indonesia to Launch Digital Immigration System on 1 October

By Thongsavanh Souvannasane
People wait at the arrival hall of the Soekarno-Hatta International Airport near Jakarta in Tangerang, Banten province, on December 12, 2024. (Photo by BAY ISMOYO / AFP)

Indonesia will launch a new official digital immigration platform, “All Indonesia”, on 1 October, aiming to streamline international arrival procedures for travelers.

The All Indonesia App is a digital entry platform for foreign travelers to the country, integrating immigration, customs, health, and quarantine declarations into a single online form. 

This aims to simplify entry procedures, reduce airport queues, and allow travelers to complete all required declarations before arrival, improving speed, inter-agency coordination, and safety during border crossings.

Currently, Indonesia is piloting the system at three major international airports: Soekarno-Hatta, Ngurah Rai, and Juanda. 

From 1 October, the system will be implemented nationwide at all entry points, including land borders.

Under the new procedure, foreigners entering Indonesia, whether by air or land, must submit their declarations online at least three days before travel and pay the applicable visa and border fees. 

Upon completion, travelers will receive a QR code, which must be presented to immigration and customs officers upon arrival.

In a related development, Laos recently launched its own digital immigration system, the Lao Digital Immigration Form (LDIF), effective 1 September, replacing traditional paper forms for foreign travelers. 

Similarly, Thailand introduced its Thailand Digital Arrival Card (TDAC) on 1 May.

