Sino Jet’s Overseas-Registered Fleet Exceeds 30 Aircraft, Maintaining Its Leadership in Asia-Pacific with Comprehensive Global Operational Capabilities

HONG KONG, Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Sino Jet recently announced the successful acquisition of its 30th overseas-registered business jet, expanding its total managed fleet to nearly 50 aircraft, with overseas registrations now making up 65% of the fleet. This achievement not only reinforces its standing as the leading business jet operator in the Asia-Pacific but also highlights the outstanding strength of Chinese enterprises in the global aviation industry.

The introduction of the Bombardier Global 7500 flagship aircraft, registered in the Cayman Islands, signifies a new era in Sino Jet’s global strategic expansion. Behind these accomplishments lies the company’s steadfast dedication to the highest safety standards—it has held the International Standard for Business Aircraft Operations (IS-BAO) Stage 3 certification, the pinnacle of international aviation safety, since 2018. As the first business jet company in mainland China to achieve this certification, Sino Jet has consistently passed subsequent audits.

Establishing a Robust Foundation for Global Operations and Seamless Service

Safety is merely the foundation. By leveraging its dual operating certificates from the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) and the Civil Aviation Authority of the Cayman Islands (CAA Cayman), Sino Jet has developed a “domestic + overseas” collaborative operating model. The company has secured a total of 19 operating and maintenance certificates from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), and civil aviation authorities in the Cayman Islands, Bermuda, Aruba, and other regions. These certifications encompass the main models from leading global manufacturers such as Gulfstream, Bombardier, and Dassault.

Leveraging its extensive qualification advantages, Sino Jet has expanded its global service network. The company has established operational bases in over ten key cities across China and has strategically positioned itself in major hub cities in Singapore, Dubai, Japan, and throughout Europe and the Americas. This has resulted in a 24/7 service response mechanism that spans three continents and covers six time zones. Furthermore, by integrating its own industry resources—including Fareast Aviation, the China Entrepreneurs Flight Club, and strategically invested fixed-base operator (FBO) networks—Sino Jet can truly fulfill its service promise of “one contract, global access”.

The Dual Engines of Digitalization and Talent

In order to enhance operational efficiency continuously, Sino Jet has established a digital management system that manages the entire lifecycle of business jets, with its self-engineered “Smart Sino Jet” operation center serving as the technical foundation. The intelligent customer service system offers 7×24-hour service, accurately identifying customer needs; the production operation system ensures flight safety and punctuality; and the integrated business and financial platform achieves a comprehensive improvement in management transparency. Through the digital framework of “technology middle platform + service front end”, Sino Jet not only maximizes the value preservation of clients’ aircraft assets but also delivers high-end travel with the ultimate simplified interaction experience of “what you think is what you get”.

It is Sino Jet’s global talent team that truly empowers these hardware advantages to shine. The company has established a talent development system centered on “global vision and local execution”. In the flight operation team, over 60% of the employees hold international certifications, with members from 16 countries covering all core positions. Employee stability is among the best in the industry, with over 50% of its team having served the company for more than five years. Relying on its self-built Sino Jet Academy, the company has established a standardized training system and provides global rotation opportunities for employees to ensure the global consistency of service standards.

The Globalization of Chinese Wisdom

The representative of Sino Jet stated, “By constructing a ‘safety-qualifications-network-technology-talent’ five-in-one operation system, we not only assist clients in transcending geographical boundaries but also deeply integrate the outstanding operational practices of Chinese business aviation with the global framework, contributing Chinese enterprises’ management wisdom and solutions to the world”.

With the latest business jet joining the fleet, Sino Jet’s global layout has entered a stage of value deepening. By collaborating with global partners to jointly formulate service standards, the company has successfully achieved the organic combination of operational management experience and localized service advantages. This innovative model is demonstrating unique competitiveness in the global business aviation field, providing an effective new paradigm for the international market.

