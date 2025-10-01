ADA Showcases Comprehensive AI Security Solutions at The Security Event 2025

SINGAPORE, Oct. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — ADA, a leading innovator in intelligent security and surveillance solutions, today announced its participation in The Security Event 2025, taking place from 11th to 13th November 2025 at Marina Bay Sands, Singapore, Booth 2327. ADA will be showcasing its complete suite of AI-powered solutions that are transforming the way organizations manage security, operations, and business intelligence.

Driving Smarter, Safer Environments with ADA Solutions

ADA delivers a holistic range of products designed to meet diverse customer needs across industries.

The ADA Suite of Products includes:

Mobile Cloud Application

ADA’s mobile-first, cloud-connected application empowers security personnel to capture, upload, and manage operational data in real-time. Through photo submissions, AI-driven analysis, and instant reporting, organizations can streamline guard tours, enhance accountability, and generate automated security reports with ease. This reduces manual effort while improving accuracy and response time. Cloud-Based AI Solutions

ADA’s cloud-powered AI suite delivers scalability, remote accessibility, and cost efficiency, enabling organizations to leverage AI without significant upfront infrastructure investments. By uploading large video files, ADA automatically analyzes and extracts valuable data, streamlining the process of reviewing hours of footage. This ensures highly accurate results, minimizes false positives and missed events, and significantly reduces the time and labour required for manual video scanning—allowing staff to focus on higher-value tasks. On-Premises Solutions

For enterprises that require greater control and data sovereignty, ADA provides powerful on-premises deployments. Purpose-built for command centers and mission-critical environments, these solutions deliver real-time video analytics, behavioural recognition, and situational awareness within the customer’s secure infrastructure. Organizations can detect anomalies, mitigate risks, and streamline surveillance across multiple sites. From crowd density monitoring to queue detection, the system automates actionable insights that lower operational costs, improve safety, and enhance customer experiences. With ADA’s flexible deployment options, customers can select the model that best aligns with their operational requirements.

Benefits That Matter

The ADA suite empowers organizations to:

Enhance operational efficiency through automation

Improve decision-making with real-time AI insights

Strengthen safety and security across facilities

Maximize ROI by leveraging existing camera infrastructure

Scale effortlessly with cloud or on-premises options

With proven deployments across institutions, commercial properties, and critical infrastructure, ADA continues to help organizations transition from traditional surveillance to intelligent, proactive security ecosystems.

ADA at The Security Event 2025, Booth 2327

Visitors to The Security Event 2025, Booth 2327 will experience live demonstrations of ADA’s latest innovations, including its Mobile Cloud Application for AI-driven patrol management, cloud-based video analytics for cost efficiency, and command center deployments for enterprise-grade security.

Security challenges are evolving rapidly, and organizations need AI-driven solutions that go beyond monitoring to deliver actionable intelligence. At The Security Event, ADA look forward to engaging with customers and partners to showcase how ADA’s solutions redefine operational efficiency and proactive security management.

About ADA

ADA is a Singapore-based technology company specializing in artificial intelligence for security, surveillance, and operational intelligence. Through its innovative suite of products, ADA helps organizations achieve smarter, safer, and more efficient environments.