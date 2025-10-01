Houaphanh Police Seize 139 Live Animals in Wildlife Trafficking Crackdown

On 25 September, Houaphanh provincial police seized a vehicle suspected of wildlife smuggling and discovered 139 live animals hidden inside, weighing a total of 35 kilograms.

The haul included 135 bamboo rats and seven civets.

The following day, 26 September, the confiscated animals were handed over to the Provincial Department of Agriculture and Environment to prevent further harm and to ensure that legal action would be taken against those responsible.

Authorities highlighted the importance of enforcing environmental laws, protecting biodiversity, and continuing investigations into wider wildlife trafficking networks.

The incident is a serious violation of wildlife protection laws and shows growing concerns over the illegal wildlife trade in Laos and the region.

Similar cases have emerged in recent months. On 25 June, two Lao nationals were arrested in Chiang Rai Province near the Lao–Thai border for trafficking over 100 kilograms of wildlife carcasses, including porcupines, a Bengal monitor, a binturong, and a muntjac.

On 26 August, authorities in Savannakhet intercepted two men attempting to smuggle animals from Khammouane Province to the Lao–Vietnam border for sale.

Wildlife conservation has long been on the government’s agenda, with a notable breakthrough in April 2025 when Laos shut down one of its longest-operating bear bile farms in Vientiane.

Three Asiatic black bears, or moon bears, were rescued after years of illegal bile extraction. The raid followed a 2024 seizure of 16 bear cubs trafficked via social media, and together these cases catalyzed public outcry and increased government scrutiny.

In response, authorities, supported by NGOs, have pledged to investigate other facilities and online trafficking networks.

In July 2025, the Supreme People’s Prosecutor formally prioritized wildlife and natural resource crimes for legal action, banning out-of-court settlements and urging deeper investigations into related offenses such as money laundering.

Meanwhile, provincial governments, like Champasack, have also implemented stricter bans on wildlife trade and farming.

Despite these steps forward, enforcement challenges persist. Demand from foreign tourists, illicit retail fronts disguised as cultural venues, and online trafficking continue to drive the illegal trade.