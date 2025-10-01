The collaboration brings together two global icons in a deliciously playful drop with first-ever artist-designed cookies, a bold new flavour and exclusive photocards for Malaysia.

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Oct. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — OREO, the world’s beloved cookie brand, has dropped yet another jaw-dropping collab. Strap on your dancing shoes because OREO x BABYMONSTER is here to hit you up with a taste so good, it makes you dance. The launch is a bold fandom-first collaboration designed to turn the taste of an OREO into a dance party.



OREO Puts A Playful Twist On Its Iconic Twist Lick Dunk Ritual By Recreating Its First Ever #TwistLickDance With BABYMONSTER

This latest drop marks a continuation of OREO’s legacy of culture-defining partnerships, following high-profile collaborations that have captivated fans around the globe. With BABYMONSTER’s signature charisma and OREO’s crave-worthy taste, the OREO x BABYMONSTER collab is set to take over snack aisles and social feeds across Malaysia.

The Playful #TwistLickDance

Consumers across the world are familiar with OREO’s beloved Twist, Lick, Dunk ritual. But OREO is switching up the track for this latest collaboration.

In a first for the brand, OREO x BABYMONSTER grooves to a new beat, putting a playful twist to the classic dunk ritual: Introducing the #TwistLickDance moment. With a bespoke song released by OREO and original choreography performed by BABYMONSTER, the #TwistLickDance challenge invites MONSTIEZ across Malaysia to rediscover their sense of rhythm with a bite of the all-new OREO taste.

“This collaboration puts us right on the pulse of culture,” said Lucas Levy, Mondelez Senior Director of Marketing, Southeast Asia. “By bringing together the playful spirit of OREO and the global energy of the new generation K-pop icons BABYMONSTER, we’re creating a shared moment where music movement and taste collide. With BABYMONSTER, we’re reimagining OREO’s iconic ritual into a #TwistLickDance revolution that resonates with a new generation of fans.”

Taste The Drop: New Taste, Bold Colors, And Fan-Favorite Collectibles

For the first time in Southeast Asia, OREO has partnered with a global artist to co-create the cookie experience from the inside out. Inspired by one of Korea’s hottest dessert trends, OREO reveals the limited-edition OREO BABYMONSTER Red Sandwich Cookies with Marshmallow Flavoured Crème, in celebration of BABYMONSTER’s bold identity.

OREO will also debut custom cookies personally designed by BABYMONSTER members. Available in-stores in fan-favorite core flavours of Vanilla, Chocolate, Strawberry and the limited-edition Marshmallow, MONSTIEZ can get ahold of photocards with purchase of an OREO x BABYMONSTER multipack. Collect all 7 to complete the set and certify your place as a BABYMONSTER superfan!

Stay Playful With Local Activations

To celebrate the launch, OREO is bringing exclusive experiences to Malaysian fans with nationwide roadshows, contests, and fun activities.

Location of Event Dates AEON IOI Mall Putrajaya 14 – 19 Oct AEON Big Midvalley 21 – 26 Oct Main Event – Lotus’s IOI Mall Putrajaya 29 Oct – 2 Nov Lotus’s E-gate Penang 6 – 19 Nov Village Grocer Southkey Johor Bahru 6 – 9 Nov Sunshine Farlim 15 – 16 Nov Lotus’s Ampang 20 – 30 Nov SOGO KL 20 – 21 Nov TF Value Batu Caves 29 – 30 Nov Midas Merge Tebrau Johor Bahru 11 – 14 Dec

In Malaysia, fans can also take the excitement further by joining two special contests:

Buy, Selfie & Win Contest (1 October – 31 December): Purchase any participating OREO x BABYMONSTER pack and upload your receipt or submit a selfie of yourself with OREO X BM Cookie to http://www.oreobm.com . Stand a chance to win the sweetest Kpop Adventure to Korea and other BABYMONSTER official merchandise such as a BABYMONSTER Signed Album, Reversible hoodie,Light Stick and Jersey.

Purchase any participating OREO x BABYMONSTER pack and upload your receipt or submit a selfie of yourself with OREO X BM Cookie to . Stand a chance to win the sweetest Kpop Adventure to Korea and other BABYMONSTER official merchandise such as a BABYMONSTER Signed Album, Reversible hoodie,Light Stick and Jersey. #TwistLickDance Challenge (13 October – 31 December): Grab an OREO x BABYMONSTER pack and show off your best #TwistLickDance moves. Tag @oreo.mysg on Tiktok and use the hashtags #TwistLickDance and #OREOxBABYMONSTERMY. Stand a chance to win the sweetest Kpop Adventure to Korea and BABYMONSTER official merchandise!

For more information and updates on the OREO x BABYMONSTER collaboration, fans can go to http://www.oreobm.com and follow @oreo.mysg on social media and Tik Tok to join the conversation using #TwistLickDance and #OREOxBABYMONSTERMY.

