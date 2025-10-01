Thailand Cleared to Host Petanque at SEA Games After World Federation Reversal

Thailand will host the pétanque competition at the 33rd Southeast Asian (SEA) Games this December, following a reversal by the World Pétanque and Bowls Federation (WPBF) of an earlier suspension over regulatory violations.

As part of the agreement, Sutthiroj Prapanpat filed his resignation as president of the Petanque Association of Thailand, effective 8 October. Thailand also pledged to pursue legal proceedings to ensure transparency and restore its credibility in international sport.

The reinstatement came after WPBF President Claude Azéma initially imposed a two-year suspension on the Petanque Association of Thailand on 20 September. The suspension was based on repeated violations and the Sports Authority of Thailand’s (SAT) failure to meet federation requirements.

The ruling barred Thailand from hosting the event and warned that any nation participating in a Thailand-based pétanque competition would also face a two-year suspension, potentially affecting eligibility for the 2027 SEA Games in Malaysia, as well as the Asian Games, World Games, and Asian Masters Games.

The decision raised concerns among ASEAN member countries that had already invested heavily in athlete preparation.

In response, on 29 September, representatives from the Thai Olympic Committee met with Azéma in France to present corrective actions and reaffirm Thailand’s commitment to compliance.

Following the talks, Azéma confirmed that pétanque would be reinstated as a medal sport at the 33rd SEA Games.

The upcoming SEA Games will take place from 9 to 20 December, with events held across Bangkok, Chonburi, and Songkhla.