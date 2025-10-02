AirAsia Eyes Vietnam Expansion in Push to Cover All of Southeast Asia

Malaysian budget airline AirAsia is in talks to launch a new domestic airline in Vietnam, marking its latest push to expand across Southeast Asia.

If approved, the venture would make AirAsia the third low-cost carrier operating within Vietnam, joining Vietjet and Pacific Airlines.

Group CEO Tony Fernandes, speaking to state news agency Bernama, said launching AirAsia Vietnam has long been a goal, and is now a key step toward his vision of operating in every ASEAN country.

While AirAsia already flies international routes to Vietnam, the new airline would allow domestic operations, such as routes between Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City.

AirAsia currently has affiliate carriers in Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, the Philippines, and Cambodia. Talks are also underway for potential entries into Laos and Brunei, leaving only Myanmar and Singapore without an AirAsia presence. Fernandes admitted efforts to enter Singapore have stalled.

Beyond aviation, AirAsia’s parent company, Capital A, has diversified into logistics, fintech, food services, and digital businesses during the pandemic. Future plans include a potential share listing in Hong Kong to attract Chinese investors.

For now, the focus remains on securing regulatory approval to launch AirAsia Vietnam