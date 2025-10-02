Lao Government, UNFPA Host 2nd Population Conference to Empower Youth for National Development

UNFPA – On 1 October, the Ministry of Finance and the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) hosted the 2nd National Conference on Population and Development under the theme “Educate, Employ, Empower and Engage.”

Led by Deputy Prime Minister Kikeo Khaykhamphithoune, the conference united key government leaders, regional representatives, and international partners to assess progress on vital population policies and set the stage for the nation’s next chapter of sustainable growth and youth empowerment.

The conference reviewed the implementation of the International Conference on Population and Development (ICPD), the National Population and Development Policy 2019-2030, and the outcomes of the First National Conference on Population and Development in 2023.

This review aimed to focus on the final term of implementing the 9th National Socio-Economic Development Plan 2021-2025, the development of the 10th National Socio-Economic Development Plan 2026-2030, and the Demographic Dividend Roadmap 2025-2030.

Kikeo highlighted in his opening remarks that “almost half of the country’s population is under 25. This demographic presents significant potential for shifting the age structure and providing a youthful workforce. To fully capitalize on this demographic dividend, continued investment in human capital development is crucial for the short, medium, and long term. This investment should focus on expanding access to quality education and appropriate employment opportunities, while also creating favorable conditions and opportunities to empower this young population. Such efforts will enable them to contribute to green and sustainable economic growth and socio-economic development.”

The Minister of Finance, Santiphab Phomvihane, highlighted that youth are central to Laos’s progress. He noted that creating an enabling environment through quality education, decent employment, and supportive policies. This would enable their full contribution to the nation’s development.

“The success of these efforts relies significantly on the contributions of the private sector and development partners,” he added.

Ambassadors, international organizations, and development partners have reaffirmed their commitment to supporting the Laos to advance gender equality, build youth capacity, promote family planning, sexual and reproductive health and rights, combat gender-based violence, and generate and use data for development.

As part of South–South cooperation, delegates from Cambodia and Viet Nam shared experiences in translating the ICPD Program of Action into policy and practice, underscoring the importance of regional learning to overcome shared challenges.

Pio Smith, UNFPA Regional Director for Asia and the Pacific noted “To navigate the complex future ahead, we have to look beyond national borders. Stronger collaboration through ASEAN and the Mekong Subregion is essential to advancing our shared priorities – ranging from economic integration and climate resilience to digital transformation, mobility, and public health. Only through regional cooperation can we ensure that change and development benefit all, driving us toward collective progress.”

The 2nd National Conference on Population and Development reached a consensus on strengthening and implementing 9 recommendations and 25 strategic focus areas.

Achieving these recommendations requires collaborative efforts from the government, various sectors, and development partners to ensure that human capital, particularly the youth, plays a vital role in contributing to the national workforce and socio-economic growth. Insights from this meeting will inform the upcoming 10th National Socio-Economic Development Plan (2026–2030).

The conference provides the Lao government with an opportunity to reaffirm its commitment to accelerating the implementation of the International Conference on Population and Development (ICPD). It also emphasizes the importance of the outcomes from both the first and second National Conferences on Population and Development. Achieving these goals will require fostering partnerships and garnering support from all relevant sectors.