Lao President Set to Visit North Korea for Party Anniversary, Date Unconfirmed

Lao President Thongloun Sisoulith is expected to make an official visit to North Korea this month at the invitation of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

This trip would mark a significant moment in the two countries’ long-standing diplomatic relationship.

According to North Korean state media, President Thongloun will travel to Pyongyang to attend celebrations marking the 80th anniversary of the founding of the Workers’ Party of Korea (WPK).

However, conflicting reports have emerged regarding the exact timing of the visit.

Lao state media reports that the president will be in North Korea from 7 to 8 October, while North Korean and international sources suggest he will attend the anniversary event on 10 October.

As of now, no official clarification on the schedule has been released.

If confirmed, Thongloun would become the first foreign leader publicly invited by North Korea to attend the WPK anniversary, highlighting the close ties between the two countries.

Laos and North Korea have maintained strong diplomatic relations since 1974.

The event is expected to be marked by a large-scale military parade in Pyongyang, with the South Korean military suggesting that the North may hold a nighttime parade involving tens of thousands of personnel.

President Thongloun’s visit may coincide with the arrival of other high-profile international figures. Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of Russia’s Security Council, is widely expected to attend the anniversary celebrations, further signaling North Korea’s push to strengthen ties with strategic partners.

Vietnamese Communist Party chief To Lam is also reportedly planning a visit to North Korea this month, which would be the first by a Vietnamese leader in nearly two decades. However, neither Hanoi nor Pyongyang has officially confirmed the trip.