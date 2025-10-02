Rising Number of Lao Tourists Choose Malaysia as Travel Ties Strengthen

Malaysia is seeing a notable uptick in visitors from Laos this year, pointing to a growing interest among Lao travelers in regional destinations.

According to data from Malaysia’s official tourism statistics, 14,733 Lao citizens visited the country in the first six months of 2025, placing the figure just shy of the total 18,886 recorded for the whole of 2024.

The increase comes amid broader efforts by Malaysia to revitalize its tourism sector.

On 28 September, the government officially launched Visit Malaysia 2026, a long-term campaign aimed at promoting sustainable and inclusive tourism development. Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim led the launch in Melaka, a city steeped in colonial and maritime history and recognized as a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

The campaign’s focus, officials say, goes beyond simply attracting more tourists. It places emphasis on tourism as a tool for economic empowerment, social development, and cultural preservation, with plans to invest in training, innovation, and community-based tourism initiatives.

Familiar Experiences in New Settings

For Lao travelers, Malaysia offers a mix of the familiar and the new. In Melaka, river cruises, such as the Jeti Paya Lebar Eco Cruise or Cruise Sungai Linggi, can evoke memories of boat rides along the Mekong in Luang Prabang. Occasionally, crocodiles can even be spotted along the riverbanks.

Melaka’s Dutch and Heritage Trail is another highlight. The route passes through centuries-old colonial sites, including Portuguese forts and Dutch and British administrative buildings.

For a panoramic view of the city, the Taming Sari Tower rises 80 meters above the ground, offering a full 360-degree look at Melaka’s mix of modern development and historic architecture.

At night, the Jonker Street Night Market draws crowds with its street food, artisan goods, and lively atmosphere, an experience not unlike the night markets in Laos.

Malaysia’s 2026 Tourism Vision

Looking ahead to 2026, Malaysia’s tourism strategy places strong emphasis on empowering women, youth, and marginalized communities through training and employment opportunities in the tourism sector. The government also plans to support innovators, entrepreneurs, and start-ups, helping them turn ideas into real-world solutions and grow their businesses.

Investments will target digital education, with the goal of narrowing the digital divide for rural communities, youth, and post-conflict areas. Tourism initiatives will also aim to strengthen local economies by supporting micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises, ensuring that the benefits of tourism reach communities directly.

Cultural exchange remains a key pillar of the strategy, encouraging deeper engagement with Malaysia’s heritage through performances, culinary events, exhibitions, and interactive experiences. These programs are designed to preserve traditions while offering visitors more meaningful and authentic travel experiences.

Taken together, these efforts reflect Malaysia’s ambition to build a tourism sector that is sustainable, inclusive, and culturally rich, positioning the country as a leading destination in the region while uplifting local communities and preserving its diverse heritage.