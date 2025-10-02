Toku Goes Live in Latin America with PedidosYa, Marking Strategic Global Expansion

SINGAPORE, Oct. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Toku, Asia Pacific’s leading AI-powered 360° customer experience (CX) platform, today announced its official entry into the Latin American market through a landmark partnership with PedidosYa, the region’s leading food delivery platform.



Headquarters of PedidosYa in Uruguay

As part of this strategic collaboration, PedidosYa has successfully deployed Toku’s enterprise-grade Contact Centre solution across its customer service operations in Colombia, Peru, Paraguay, and Uruguay. Supporting more than 1,400 agents, the solution now enables millions of customer interactions across all 15 Spanish-speaking countries where PedidosYa operates, bringing greater speed, consistency, and efficiency to its service delivery.

Driving Seamless Customer Engagement at Scale

With the platform now live, PedidosYa is elevating its CX capabilities through faster resolutions, more consistent agent experiences, and the flexibility to scale operations without compromising service quality.

“The Toku team worked closely with us and demonstrated a deep commitment to customer centricity. We selected them for their track record in regulated markets and their ability to offer solutions designed for regional complexity, integrated with our systems to amplify the impact on our operations,” said Esteban Branciari, Operations Director of PedidosYa. “The new platform is already improving the quality of support we offer our users across the region.”

A Strategic Expansion Beyond APAC

Toku’s entry into Latin America validates a strategic alignment with the company’s proven strengths. Both South America and Asia Pacific share similar challenges with fragmented infrastructure, diverse regulations, and complex multi-country operations. Having mastered these realities first in APAC, Toku’s composable platform architecture thrives in equally diverse and complex environments.

“Expanding into Latin America through our partnership with PedidosYa marks a defining moment for Toku,” said Thomas Laboulle, Founder and CEO of Toku. “Our APAC-first approach has prepared us to excel with the same regulatory, infrastructural, and cultural complexities present in Latin America. This alignment demonstrates why complexity is our competitive moat: we deliver exceptional value in markets that global incumbents often find too difficult to navigate, turning their barriers into our opportunities.”

With omnichannel capabilities, real-time analytics, and a unified agent interface, the 360° CX platform delivers high-performance service experiences across borders and business models. From Asia Pacific to Latin America, Toku continues to empower organisations to streamline customer engagement while excelling in complex, multi-market environments.

About Toku

Headquartered in Singapore, Toku empowers enterprises to elevate customer experiences with innovative, cloud-based communications and engagement solutions. Leveraging its expertise in the APAC region and an expanding global reach, Toku’s modular 360° CX platform features an Integrated Contact Centre, Programmable APIs, and Generative AI capabilities, including transcription, summarisation, conversation analytics, and virtual agents. Designed to integrate seamlessly with customer data and business processes, Toku’s solutions streamline interactions and drive scalable growth. Trusted by leading brands, Toku helps organisations achieve optimised outcomes and deepen customer relationships.

For more information, visit toku.co