COSRX Makes History as First Korean Skincare and Haircare Brand to Sponsor Paris Fashion Week Main Season

PARIS, Oct. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Following its successful backstage debut earlier this year, global K-beauty leader COSRX returned to Paris Fashion Week, collaborating with international artist agency RAVE to sponsor two of the week’s most anticipated shows — Courrèges (Sept. 30) and Caroline Hu (Oct. 1). COSRX supported the backstage teams with its core skincare heroes and newly launched haircare innovations, ensuring models were runway-ready under the direction of world-renowned artists Thomas de Kluyver and Eugene Souleiman.



COSRX and makeup artist Thomas de Kluyver light up the backstage of Courrèges Spring 2026, Paris Fashion Week — in collaboration with RAVE ART COMPANY

“Fashion Week is a true global stage, and we are proud to once again support its backstage teams — this time with both our core skincare heroes and our newest PEPTIDE-132 haircare trinity.” said a COSRX representative. “Bringing the ultimate glow to the skin and hair at Paris Fashion Week reflects not only our innovation but also the trust professionals place in COSRX.”

COSRX’s role as an official backstage sponsor of Paris Fashion Week’s September main season is a milestone in itself. Traditionally, these shows rely on in-house beauty lines or major global affiliates, leaving little room for outside brands. Verified records confirm that this marks the first time in the 53-year history of Paris Fashion Week that a Korean brand has officially partnered backstage for the September main season. More than a sponsorship, it signals a cultural and industry breakthrough — K-beauty making its mark at the very heart of global fashion and beauty.

Courrèges Glow: Skincare That Radiates Under the Lights

Backstage at Courrèges, London-based makeup artist Thomas de Kluyver, known for his collaborations with Miu Miu, Hermès, and Jean Paul Gaultier, relied on COSRX’s targeted formulas to create glowing, hydrated, and makeup-ready skin.

Backstage Skincare Essentials

The 6 Peptide Skin Booster Serum: A lightweight booster that firms and hydrates, enhancing every step that follows.

The Peptide Collagen Hydrogel Eye Patch: Collagen eye patches that de-puff and smooth, reviving tired eyes instantly.

The Ceramide Skin Barrier Moisturizer: A highly concentrated ceramide moisturizer that locks in hydration, soothes the skin, and replenishes the moisture barrier

A highly concentrated ceramide moisturizer that locks in hydration, soothes the skin, and replenishes the moisture barrier The Ceramide Skin Barrier Moisturizing Mist: A refreshing spritz that locks in hydration and calms the skin barrier.



Eugene Souleiman crafts runway-ready looks with COSRX PEPTIDE-132 Hair Bonding Trio backstage at Caroline Hu, Paris Fashion Week

Caroline Hu Glow: Haircare That Elevates Style on the Runway

At Caroline Hu, backstage hair was directed by Eugene Souleiman, one of the most influential figures in hair design and wigs. For the first time at Paris Fashion Week, COSRX introduced its Peptide-132 Hair Care line, supporting glossy, resilient hair looks that withstood the runway’s demands.

Backstage Haircare Essentials

PEPTIDE-132 Ultra Perfect Hair Bonding Shampoo: The patented PEPTIDE-132 fills in damaged strands, reinforcing broken protein bonds from within. A rich, luxurious lather gently cleanses the scalp and hair of impurities while infusing deep hydration and nutrients—leaving your hair visibly healthier, shinier, and stronger from root to tip.

COSRX PEPTIDE-132 Ultra Perfect Hair Bonding Treatment: Designed for the mid-lengths to ends- where damage tends to show the most, the advanced formula with PEPTIDE-132 delivers intensive nourishment to dry, brittle strands, leaving hair visibly softer, smoother, and more resilient.

COSRX PEPTIDE-132 Ultra Perfect Hair Bonding Oil Serum: Infused with patented PEPTIDE-132, this high-performance bonding oil serum penetrates deep into damaged strands, reinforcing weakened areas and restoring strength from within.

By supporting Courrèges and Caroline Hu backstage at Paris Fashion Week, COSRX demonstrated the performance of its skincare and haircare innovations under the pressure of one of fashion’s most prestigious stages. With glow delivered from skin to hair, COSRX continues its evolution from a K-beauty bestseller into a trusted partner for professionals worldwide.

About COSRX

Founded in 2013, COSRX is a global skincare brand known for its “essentials-only” approach: highly effective ingredients, concentrated formulas, and affordable prices. Trusted by millions worldwide and powered by social media virality, COSRX has grown into one of the most influential K-beauty brands across skincare and haircare. COSRX is also on Instagram + TikTok.