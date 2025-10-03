Ministry of Public Security Issues Nationwide Warning on Online Scams

On 30 September, the Ministry of Public Security issued a nationwide notice warning the public about online scams and providing detailed instructions for victims on how to respond.

According to the ministry, online scams have become a persistent problem in Laos, affecting individuals, businesses, and even foreign nationals through social media and messaging apps.

Fraudsters commonly impersonate friends or relatives, advertise fake job opportunities or investment scams, and sell non-existent goods.

Recently, some have even started using artificial intelligence to mimic the voices and faces of trusted contacts.

Immediate Steps for Victims

The ministry’s notice goes beyond raising awareness, offering concrete guidance on how victims can protect themselves and seek help.

Victims are advised to take quick action by contacting their bank to suspend account activity, collecting evidence such as chat histories and transaction records, and reporting the case to local police, provincial police headquarters, or the Economic Police Department.

Authorities stress that these measures not only help speed up investigations but also improve the chances of recovering stolen assets.

The notice also warns that anyone knowingly assisting fraudsters, such as selling or renting accounts, acting as intermediaries, or facilitating scams in any way, faces criminal prosecution under Lao law.

How Scammers Gain Trust Online

Online scams in Laos often mimic trusted Facebook pages, including media outlets like the Laotian Times, Laopatthana, Tholakhong, and Laopost, as well as national institutions such as Lao Airlines and Lao Telecom.

Scammers build credibility by reposting real content before luring users with fake giveaways, promotions, or investment schemes.

Rapid digital adoption, nearly 87 percent mobile penetration, and 4.25 million social media accounts, has made even experienced users vulnerable, with older users particularly at risk.

Authorities and media outlets urge citizens to verify sources, avoid suspicious links, and report fake pages to help curb the spread of scams.