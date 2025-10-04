Yutong Launches EV Long-Life Tech at Busworld Europe 2025, Secures Seven Major Awards

BRUSSELS, Oct. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Yutong Bus (“Yutong”; SHA: 600066), a leading global electric bus manufacturer, showcased its electric buses, EV Long-Life Tech which achieves same lifespan of vehicle and battery, and Link+ fleet management platform under the theme “Think Eco, Move Green” at Busworld Europe 2025 held in Brussels, Belgium.

At the exhibition, Yutong secured a total of seven awards, receiving high recognition for its excellence in the areas of vehicle performance, safety, and environmental protection. Among them, the Yutong U15 secured the prestigious “Grand Award Bus”accolade, with Daimler ECITARO and EBUSCO 3.0 taking second and third place respectively. Additionally, the U15 garnered three further accolades: the “Label of Excellence Safety Bus”, “Label of Excellence Ecology Bus” and “Label of Excellence Design Bus”, underscoring its benchmark product strength as a premium urban bus solution. The Yutong T14E was awarded the “Grand Award Coach” , with the Daimler SETRA S 515 HD and Yutong IC12E taking second and third place respectively, and the Yutong IC12E received the “Label of Excellence Ecology Coach”. In addition, Yutong’s Link+ fleet management system was honored with the Busworld Digital Award’s Gold Prize, while ZF’s BUS CONNECT and Bosch’s SECURE CENTRAL GATEWAY secured the Silver and Bronze Awards respectively.



Yutong Bus exhibits at Busworld Europe 2025 under the theme of “Think Eco, Move Green”.

Yutong Bus unveiled four battery electric bus series at Busworld Europe 2025, catering to multiple scenarios including urban trunk transport, intercity travel and premium coach tourism, thereby demonstrating the core competitiveness of its high-end product range.

The 14m ultra-luxury battery electric tourist bus T14E is available with 621 or 704 kWh batteries, offering a range up to 850km. It has 61 seats, an 8.5m³ luggage compartment, 360-degree surround sound system, and an NFC digital key for mobile phone access, elevating comfort and convenience experiences. The coach also includes a continuous damping control (CDC) system combined with air suspension for intelligent adaptive ride adjustment and a lift device for passengers with disabilities.

is available with 621 or 704 kWh batteries, offering a range up to 850km. It has 61 seats, an 8.5m³ luggage compartment, 360-degree surround sound system, and an NFC digital key for mobile phone access, elevating comfort and convenience experiences. The coach also includes a continuous damping control (CDC) system combined with air suspension for intelligent adaptive ride adjustment and a lift device for passengers with disabilities. The s tandard of b attery e lectric i ntercity coach IC12E launched globally at the Busworld Europe 2025, features a new generation of high-energy-density batteries with an energy consumption of 0.67 kWh/km under SORT2 conditions. It offers a maximum range of 675 kilometers and a 25% climbing grade. The dual high-power liquid-cooled charging stations allow a single charger to deliver 700A and dual chargers 1,400A, achieving charging from 12% to 100% in about 1.2 hour.

launched globally at the Busworld Europe 2025, features a new generation of high-energy-density batteries with an energy consumption of 0.67 kWh/km under SORT2 conditions. It offers a maximum range of 675 kilometers and a 25% climbing grade. The dual high-power liquid-cooled charging stations allow a single charger to deliver 700A and dual chargers 1,400A, achieving charging from 12% to 100% in about 1.2 hour. The 15m high-end city bus benchmark U15 achieves a maximum range of 850km under SORT2 conditions and carries up to 90 passengers. The vehicle is equipped with the Link+ fleet management system, enabling real-time visualization of operational data and providing safer, more efficient operational solutions for urban public transportation. The event also featured the debut of U11DD and U12, further enriching Yutong’s diversified product portfolio in the European market.



Yutong launched four battery-electric buses at Busworld Europe 2025, designed to cover a wide range of operational scenarios.

While showcasing its diverse product portfolio, Yutong is addressing the industry’s focus on the full lifecycle value of electric buses through the launch of EV Long-Life Tech. Against the backdrop of electrification remaining the dominant trend, public attention is mainly focused on battery safety and vehicle reliability. By advancing its core battery, motor, and control technologies, Yutong has pioneered a durable vehicle design achieving 15-year lifespan or 1.5 million kilometers total mileage, making “same lifespan of vehicle and battery” a reality. The innovation also offers wider societal benefits, including lower carbon emissions, reduced dependence on resources, and promotion of a circular economy.

Yutong launched EV Long-Life Tech, achieving a long-life design of 15 years or 1.5 million kilometers through systematic breakthroughs in three core technologies: battery, electric motor, and electronic control systems.

Meanwhile, Yutong is extending its technological advantages into operations and services, establishing an end-to-end solution that covers the entire vehicle lifecycle—including intelligent connectivity, efficient charging, and comprehensive service support. Yutong offered end-to-end solutions across the vehicle lifecycle, including intelligent connectivity, efficient charging, and service support. Its Link+ fleet management system provides a streamlined “management-usage-maintenance-repair” solution that helps operators save costs and improve efficiency. Yutong’s EnRoute+ service brand is built on eight core commitments, covering areas such as service network and spare parts support. The company has established a central parts depot in France, complemented by 16 forward warehouses, collectively forming a two-tier European parts supply system. Currently, Yutong has set up 32 authorized service stations across Europe, with about 90 professional service personnel to provide customers with diversified service solutions including full-service contracts, mobile maintenance tours, and on-site technical support—comprehensively addressing diverse operational needs.

From the R&D of new energy technologies and product manufacturing to full life-cycle services, Yutong has always internalized “creating greater value for society” as its core driving force. In the future, Yutong will continue to drive better mobility through innovation, fulfilling its commitments to global customers and actively practicing corporate social responsibility with its leading products and systematic solutions.

Please visit Yutong’s booth in Hall 3, 305, or visit https://en.yutong.com/ for more information.