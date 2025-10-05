Laos Records Over USD 240 Million Trade Surplus in First Nine Months of 2025

Laos recorded a trade surplus of more than USD 240 million during the first nine months of 2025, the Ministry of Industry and Commerce reported.

According to the data, the surplus was driven by exports outpacing imports.

Total exports stood at over USD 7.23 billion, while imports were valued at USD 6.99 billion. As a result, the nation’s overall trade volume reached more than USD 14.22 billion for the period.

One of the most notable developments is the shift in Laos’ export structure. Electrical appliances and equipment have emerged as the country’s leading export product, with a value of more than USD 1.43 billion.

Gold and gold-mixed products followed as the second-largest export, maintaining a strong value of over USD 879 million.

Key export destinations continue to be neighboring countries, with China (USD 2.33 billion), Vietnam (USD 1.51 billion), and Thailand (USD 1.34 billion) as the top three markets.

On the import side, key products included diesel fuel (USD 754 million), land vehicles excluding motorcycles and tractors (USD 690 million), and processed chemical products (USD 579 million).

China, Vietnam, and Thailand remain the largest sources of imports for Laos.

While the 2025 surplus shows positive progress, it is significantly lower than the previous year’s performance.

In the first nine months of 2024 alone, the trade surplus exceeded USD 1.07 billion, with total trade reaching USD 13.51 billion, exports totaled USD 7.29 billion, while imports stood at USD 6.22 billion.

In 2024, Laos recorded a total trade surplus of about USD 1.5 billion, with total exports of USD 9.92 billion and imports of USD 8.38 billion, bringing the total trade volume to over USD 18.3 billion.