Laos Opens New Fuel Import Route via Vietnam to Boost Northern Energy Supply

On 4 October, the Lao Petroleum Authority (LPA) officially opened a new fuel import route through the Nghi Son Special Economic Zone Port in Thanh Hoa Province, Vietnam.

The official ceremony was held at the Na Thong Fuel Depot in Sam Neua district, Houaphanh.

For this operation, the LPA imported over 2,600 tons, or about 3.2 million liters, of Euro 5 diesel.

Euro 5 means the fuel meets European environmental standards that make it cleaner and safer. It creates less smoke and air pollution, helping protect people’s health and the environment.

The fuel was first shipped by sea to Nghi Son Port in Vietnam and stored at the Ang Phat Fuel Depot in Thanh Hoa Province.

From there, it was delivered into Laos through two main routes, including one passing through Xiangkhouang Province via the Nam Kang International Checkpoint, and the other through Houaphanh Province via the Nam Soi International Checkpoint.

The imported fuel is currently stored at the Ban Na Thong Fuel Depot in Sam Neua district, where it will be distributed to northern provinces.

According to the LPA, this new route helps ensure a reliable and steady fuel supply for people and businesses. It also supports economic growth, infrastructure development, and provides more ways for Laos to import energy.

The project also includes ongoing studies to find high-quality fuel sources and make transport and storage more efficient.

The Lao State Petroleum Enterprise, with help from local authorities, is managing the import initiative.