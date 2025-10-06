Rising HIV Infections Among Youth in First Half of 2025 Highlight Ongoing Health Challenge

More than 1,100 people in Laos were newly infected with HIV in the first half of 2025 as the disease continues to quietly affect communities across the country, especially among the young.

According to the Center for HIV/AIDS and Sexually Transmitted Infections (CHAS), the number of new cases remains high despite ongoing efforts to expand testing and treatment.

Between January and June, nearly 200 people were also diagnosed with AIDS, and over 90 people died from HIV-related illnesses.

Since the first recorded case in 1990, HIV has steadily spread throughout Laos. Today, the total number of reported infections has reached nearly 24,000, with over 6,000 deaths. The infection rate also continues to climb slowly each year.

Young people aged 15 to 24 are now the most affected group. In 2023, they accounted for more than 80 percent of new HIV cases, a worrying trend that health officials are watching closely.

While the government has increased the number of testing and treatment centers, many people still avoid seeking help due to fear or misunderstanding. Treatment is available in all 18 provinces, and antiretroviral therapy (ART) sites have been set up in key locations to provide long-term care for those living with HIV.

HIV attacks the immune system and, if left untreated, can progress to AIDS, the most severe stage of the infection. With early testing and access to medication, however, people can live full and healthy lives.

Health authorities continue to stress the importance of awareness, regular testing, and reducing stigma, especially among the younger generation.