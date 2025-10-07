AI readiness checks, bespoke roadmaps: How firms can tap new innovation lab to accelerate business growth

Shenzhen-listed Beyondsoft expands its tech network beyond Beijing and Tokyo to Singapore, offering companies support on digital transformation

SINGAPORE, Oct. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Global IT services and digital transformation group Beyondsoft recently opened its third global Innovation Lab in Singapore after launching similar concepts in China and Japan.

The new lab builds on the existing capabilities of its international headquarters in Singapore in regional artificial intelligence (AI) consulting and delivery, Big Data, AI-powered analytics, and digital transformation services, said Ben Wang, founder and chairman of Beyondsoft, at the launch of the Beyondsoft Singapore Innovation Lab earlier this month.

“We hope that the new lab will become a space where ideas converge, and where enterprises collaborate, test and refine AI applications before scaling them across South-east Asia and beyond,” he said.

More than just a physical space, the Beyondsoft Singapore Innovation Lab serves as a platform for cross-border innovation, linking talent and resources across countries, cultures and industries, he added.

Beyondsoft’s Beijing Innovation Lab was established earlier, specialising in connecting investors with AI start-ups focusing on digital transformation. Its Tokyo Innovation Lab, launched in June this year, focuses on AI integration and Web3 technologies.

The Beyondsoft Singapore Innovation Lab now joins the network as a regional launchpad for innovation, designed to accelerate AI adoption across South-east Asia. The Singapore lab focuses on integrating AI, also known as AI+, into specific industries including healthcare and green energy.

“We aim to bring in the best and most successful technology and products from our other overseas and regional markets, including the United States and China, to this new innovation lab to feed the local market,” Wang added.

He noted that Singapore’s conducive business environment, government incentives and deep talent pool make it an ideal location to test and refine technologies before scaling them globally. “Innovation doesn’t just come organically, it comes from collaboration across locations where you leverage your strengths,” he said.

The company believes that a business’s competitiveness comes not only from technological breakthroughs, but also from building an open and win-win ecosystem with its partners.

The launch of the Beyondsoft Singapore Innovation Lab on Sept 18 coincides with the parent company’s 30th anniversary and 10 years in Singapore. Founded in 1995 in China, Beyondsoft has since expanded to more than 80 branches worldwide, serving a wide range of Fortune 500 clients across industries.

Giving companies a boost

According to China’s Ministry of Commerce, the country’s nonfinancial outbound direct investment reached US$143.85 billion (S$184.6 billion) in 2024, up 10.5 per cent year-on-year. Southeast Asia, the Middle East and Latin America have emerged as key destinations.

With years of overseas market experience, Beyondsoft has moved from helping global companies enter China to supporting Chinese firms expanding overseas, carried out by catering to the local market, providing compliance advisory and technology implementation.

Chen Chao, senior vice-president at Beyondsoft, said Chinese companies have shifted from simply exporting products to building a technology-driven and systematic ecosystem. “They no longer just sell products. They do research and development, build supply chains, and provide branding and other services, which allows them to integrate into global markets.”

The Singapore Innovation Lab supports this trend. It offers AI readiness assessments, educational workshops and customised roadmaps for companies looking to adopt AI in their operations. Wang added that while large enterprises traditionally lead digital transformation, AI now makes it accessible for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) as well.

“SMEs love using new technology to improve operations, but in the past, digital transformation was too costly,” he noted. “AI changes this as it allows for faster transformation by leveraging external tools and capabilities.”

New partnerships in Singapore



Beyondsoft’s Singapore Innovation Lab was launched on Sept 18, at the company’s Singapore office in South Beach Towers. Photo: Beyondsoft

Beyondsoft’s ecosystem approach already bears fruit. At the launch, the company inked Memorandums of Understanding (MOUs) with Meijin Hydrogen Energy, ULearning, and Baison Software – each representing a different sector and strategic direction.

Meijin Hydrogen Energy, for example, partners with Beyondsoft to digitise and optimise its energy systems.

Said Meijin Hydrogen Energy’s chairwoman Yao Jinli: “Digitalisation and intelligentisation are pivotal directions for the high-quality development of the energy industry. Future competition in the energy sector will not only revolve around resources but also technology, algorithms and innovation.

“This collaboration will accelerate the implementation of our digitalisation strategy, providing a replicable transformation pathway for the energy industry and setting a new benchmark for high-quality development.”

ULearning collaborates with Beyondsoft to co-develop professional training platforms across Asean. “Singapore is a global education hub,” said ULearning general manager Christina Ng, who added that they “see this partnership as a way to build model success cases here and expand them across Asean”.

Baison Software works with Beyondsoft to support Chinese retail brands expanding into South-east Asia. “Beyondsoft is not just a tech provider but a strategic partner,” said Baison Software Chairman and chief executive officer Huang Fei, who added that the two partners are developing solutions to help retail brands achieve digital transformation in Singapore and Asean.

Meanwhile, Pull-Tab Coffee, a fast-growing food and beverage brand that Beyondsoft has strategic ties with, leverages the group’s data analytics to better understand customer demographics and improve product development. “Big data helps us understand what our customers want – from packaging colour to sweetness levels,” said Pull-Tab Coffee founder Sui Hongjiang.

Looking ahead, Beyondsoft plans to replicate the innovation lab model in other strategic markets, including Japan and the US. That strategy lies in Wang’s conviction that AI is not just a technology but a new way of doing business.

“AI signals a shift from centralised workflows to decentralised ecosystems,” he said. “You do what you’re good at and find partners whose services you can leverage. You no longer need to build everything yourself.”

