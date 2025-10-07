Laos Reports Over 9,400 Dengue Fever Cases in the First Nine Months of 2025

Dengue fever continues to challenge communities across Laos, with 9,408 infections and one death recorded between January and September 2025, according to the Ministry of Health.

Vientiane Capital has borne the brunt of the outbreak, reporting nearly half of all cases with 4,738 infections, followed by Oudomxay with 1,034, Vientiane Province with 693, and Luang Namtha with 507.

The single death occurred in Vientiane Capital.

In 2024, Laos reported more than 20,000 cases and 11 deaths, with the capital again topping the list at 5,761 cases, while Luang Prabang recorded the highest number of fatalities with four deaths.

As the rainy season normally fuels mosquito breeding, every year, the authorities urge communities to eliminate stagnant water and seek prompt treatment for suspected symptoms.

To combat the disease, Laos took a major step forward in August by launching the World Mosquito Program’s Wolbachia method. More than 130 million Wolbachia-infected mosquitoes were released to curb dengue transmission.

The naturally occurring Wolbachia bacterium reduces mosquitoes’ ability to spread viruses such as dengue, Zika, and chikungunya. Over time, it spreads through local mosquito populations, lowering the overall risk of infection.

The Ministry of Health, together with its development partners, remains committed to controlling dengue and protecting communities for a future free from mosquito-borne diseases.