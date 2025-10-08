Costway Levels Up Home Comfort: Introducing Central Air Conditioners to Its Cooling Range

FONTANA, CA., Oct. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — With each passing year, summers grow increasingly hotter, and the need for reliable indoor comfort has never been greater. Stepping into your living room after a long day, the demand is not only for consistent year-round comfort but also for solutions that prioritize energy efficiency and sustainability.

Portable air conditioners used to work when convenience was equated with instant fixes for small spaces. Today’s households, as well as businesses, are searching for more permanent and efficient solutions.

The Development Journey of Costway Air Conditioners

The story of Costway air conditioning range reflects how closely the brand listens to the changing needs of its customers. Over the years, Costway has shaped its cooling solutions around different lifestyles, gradually moving from portable options to advanced systems designed for larger spaces.

1. Early Stage: Portable AC Units

In the beginning, portable air conditioners were Costway’s lineup. Compact and convenient to carry, these units suited renters, students, or anyone residing in small apartments that needed quick respite from the summer heat. Affordability and convenience were the top priorities, and Costway made sure people had access to reliable cooling without stretching their budgets.

2. Mid-Term: Mini Split ACs

As families grew and homes became more energy-conscious, Costway expanded into mini split air conditioners. The systems provide accurate temperature management for one room or many spaces, merging new efficiency with easy-to-use design.

A top choice is the Costway 18000 BTU Mini Split AC. It offers comfort with low running costs using inverter tech, self-cleaning features, and seven operation modes. This shows the brand’s promise of green innovation while staying within reach of normal homes, approved by ENERGY STAR, ETL, and AHRI. 8 years Warranty for compressor and 5 years for parts to ease your worries.

3. New Industrial Line – High-End Central Air Conditioner

Central air conditioning offers fast cooling and heating for all the rooms in house. That means, if people move out of the kitchen to rest in your bedroom, the room will be just as cool as the kitchen. Users can relax without having to wait for the AC to decrease the temperature.

Recently, Costway has taken its biggest leap forward in the central air conditioning market. That development opens the door to cooling solutions for larger homes, villas, and even commercial spaces wherein the same balance of comfort, efficiency, and reliability that defined earlier products is maintained in much more complex environments.

One of the most anticipated additions is Costway 2 to 3 Ton 18.6–20 SEER2 Central Air Conditioner with variable speed. More than just powerful cooling, it delivers:

High energy efficiency: Uses eco-friendly R454B refrigerant and boasts 18.6–20 SEER2 rating, allowing a good percentage of savings on energy.

Flexible installation: This particular unit comes with a multi-position air handler that can serve different building layouts, thus serving villas, large residences, and commercial applications. There are four ways to install the indoor unit.

Quiet comfort: Designed to operate at low noise levels, offering cooling without disturbing noise.

Auto Defrost: Your AC will prevent icing in low temperatures to make sure it lasts longer. This feature makes sure that the AC cools at 125℉ and heats at -4℉.

Good Quality: AHRI and ETL certified, plus a five-year warranty on the compressor and parts, makes this system deliver long-lasting peace of mind.

What makes this release very important is how it speaks to Costway’s mission. As the brand has gained recognition for providing patio furniture to children’s products all under one trusted platform, this new central air conditioning line delivers the same values of quality assurance, accessible pricing, and reliable service into the high-end cooling market.

Brand Service

Every household and business has different needs, and by creating a complete cooling range, Costway ensures there’s an option for everyone. Portable ACs still serve those needing mobility and affordability. Mini splits provide energy-conscious comfort for targeted rooms. Central air systems now bring seamless climate control to larger environments. Together, these offerings create a cooling chain that reflects Costway’s mission of inclusivity and accessibility.

Costway gives a complete customer experience. Beyond product delivery, the brand is exploring tie-ups on installation and after-sales service support as well to make sure that customers receive not just the equipment but also support to keep it running. This creates an even stronger positioning of Costway as a one-stop solution where customers can put their trust not only in the product but also in the service that surrounds it.

Summary

Costway’s journey in cooling products has always been about going where the need is: portable ACs for small spaces, mini splits for intelligent living, and now central systems for larger homes and businesses. Every step has brought with it the same promise of comfort that is reliable, efficient, and accessible.

With the arrival of central air conditioning, Costway isn’t just adding another product. It’s extending the idea of home comfort into bigger, more ambitious spaces, backed by warranties, attentive service, and the ease customers already trust.

Discover Costway new cooling solutions and see how they can reshape the way you live, work, and stay comfortable, you can visit www.costway.com.

About Costway

Costway began in 2011 as a household supplier on Amazon and eBay, quickly gaining consumer trust with quality products and reliable service. By 2016, it had become one of the most recognized online shopping platforms for household goods. Today, Costway offers over 15,000 SKUs across furniture, appliances, fitness, and kids’ essentials—continuously updated to bring comfort, style, and value to everyday living. And this year, it updates cooling product lines, with the introduction of central air conditioning in its product offering. It’s the dawn of a new era in providing more people access to modern comfort and energy efficiency.