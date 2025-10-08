From Debt Stress to Relief, FLIN Pioneers a New Era of Tech-Based Debt Settlement

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Oct. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The growing number of online loan defaults has become a primary concern in the current financial state of society. Citing Tempo, as of June 2025, total outstanding online loans grew 25.06% year-on-year, reaching Rp83.52 trillion. The default rate also increased to 2.85%, indicating that many people are overwhelmed by installments across multiple platforms.



FLIN provides Dana Talangan Program to focus on debt settlement and consolidation for salaried employees

Moreover, Financial Services Authority (OJK) data shows that a single individual can hold more than 40 online loans simultaneously, as reported by CNBC. This situation not only burdens personal finances but also poses potential risks to broader economic stability.

In response to this, FLIN, a financial consulting company, was established to address the debt burden problems faced by salaried employees. FLIN is an ISO 27001 company with a certificate of operations from KOMDIGI and is a leading provider of the Dana Talangan Program. This program allows people to combine all debts into one loan with a flexible tenor, low interest, and minimal installments. FLIN provides debt consolidation solutions for credit card bills, paylater, online loans (pinjol), and unsecured personal loans (KTA).

The presence of FLIN is considered a breath of fresh air in the midst of this debt crisis. Proven over the past nine months, the company, backed by the reputed and leading investors from the United States and India, has recorded rapid growth. More than 300 bailout funds have been successfully distributed, along with 5000+ debt consultation sessions. As a result, 98% of clients expressed satisfaction and 100% felt financially helped, with a service rating of 4.8 on Google. More real-time success stories can be found on the FLIN official website.

“Many clients who have debts in more than three banks and online loans do not know how to pay installments that are already higher than their income. We help fix this problem by providing financial education and debt consolidation/ restructuring through the Program Dana Talangan,” said the FLIN management team.

With an empathy and technology-based approach, FLIN not only solves the problem of short-term debt repayment but also helps clients build a healthy financial foundation. The reason is that, during the program, each individual will be accompanied and educated by a professional and highly dedicated team.

This effort is made because many employees actually have the financial capacity to pay off their debts, but have difficulty because they don’t know where to start or have not found the right way. FLIN strongly believes that individual financial resilience is a critical element in strengthening Indonesia’s macro economy. Furthermore, FLIN targets to expand its service reach to various regions in Indonesia and increase financial literacy through educational content and strategic partnerships with various institutions. This step is expected to help more individuals recover from financial stress, ease critical debt burden, while also being a driver of long-term socio-economic transformation in Indonesia

About FLIN

FLIN is Indonesia’s leading financial consulting company and provider of the Dana Talangan (Bailout Fund) Program, focusing on debt settlement and consolidation for salaried employees. Partnering with trusted financial institutions, FLIN delivers secure, transparent, and empathetic financial solutions. With a mission to help Indonesians achieve lasting financial freedom, FLIN combines technology, education, and integrity to redefine how people manage and overcome debt.