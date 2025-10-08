TCI Biotech Releases 2024 ESG Report, Showcasing Brand Transformation, Global Sustainability Commitments, and Award-Winning Impact

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — TCI Biotech, a global biotechnology leader in health and wellness, today announced the release of its 2024 Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report, marking a milestone year of brand renewal, international sustainability recognition, and measurable ESG results.

Alongside the report, TCI announced top honors at the 2025 Green World Awards and the International CSR Excellence Awards, reaffirming its position as a global sustainability innovator serving 67 countries worldwide.

Brand Renewal and Global Vision

In 2025, TCI Biotech introduced its “Spark” spirit, anchored in creativity, action, and surprise, with the mission of promoting Joy, Wellness, and Longevity. A new logo featuring a red spark symbolizes the company’s commitment to innovation and health.

This transformation reflects TCI’s evolution into a modern, future-ready company, integrating AI, smart manufacturing, and cutting-edge R&D to deliver differentiated products and new value across global markets.

Sustainability Commitments and Initiatives

TCI Biotech has deepened its participation in leading international sustainability coalitions, setting clear, time-bound goals:

RE100 – Achieve 100% renewable electricity by 2030.

EP100 – Improve energy productivity by 35% by 2040.

SBTi – Reduce Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 51% by 2030 (from a 2018 baseline).

Key 2024 results include:

Revenue of NT$72.4 billion with 926 new patents and 144 trademarks.

9% of revenue reinvested in R&D to drive innovation.

Recognitions including CDP Climate Change Questionnaire Grade B, top 15% in the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment, and an EcoVadis Silver Medal.

TCI advanced its ESG mission through biodiversity, community, and smart manufacturing initiatives that gained international recognition in 2025. Its Ocean Revive sea turtle conservation project achieved an 81% hatchling success rate, while Land Revive watershed restoration supported sustainable agriculture, and Wisdom Revive expanded education and healthcare resources to benefit more than 20,000 community members in rural Taiwan. Meanwhile, the company’s Pingtung and Shanghai plants earned global certifications (FSSC22000, BRC, NSF, TGA) for automated, low-carbon, and circular economy design.

Commitment to U.S. Market Sustainability

With operations across Asia, Europe, and North America, TCI Biotech is committed to shaping a more sustainable biotech industry worldwide. In the United States, the company continues to align ESG initiatives with American standards while partnering with local brands to deliver health and wellness solutions that are both clinically validated and sustainably produced.

“Our Spark drives us to innovate with creativity, action, and impact,” said Jessica Tu, Chief Sustainability Officer at TCI Biotech. “These achievements demonstrate that sustainability is not separate from business, it is the foundation of our global growth and our mission to bring joy, wellness, and longevity to consumers everywhere.”

The full 2024 ESG Report is available at www.tci-bio.com.

About TCI Biotech

TCI Biotech (TCI Co., Ltd.) is a global leader in CDMO+ services, specializing in the research, development, and manufacturing of health foods and cosmetics. Committed to innovation and scientific excellence, TCI delivers high-quality, clinically backed products that empower customers worldwide.