Invideo Becomes OpenAI’s First Official Partner for Sora 2, Bringing Cinematic AI Video Creation to Everyone

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Invideo, OpenAI’s first official partner for Sora 2, today announced the global rollout of Sora 2 access, bringing the next generation of cinematic AI video creation to everyone. Previously limited to invite-only users, Sora 2 is now instantly available worldwide through Invideo, enabling full-length, watermark-free generative videos with no invite codes, no waitlists, no VPNs, and no 10-second limits.

The partnership marks a step forward in making generative video more widely accessible, allowing anyone, from marketers and educators to filmmakers and entrepreneurs, to produce photorealistic, cinematic-quality content directly from a text prompt.

Trusted by millions of storytellers worldwide, Invideo is expanding Sora 2’s short-form capabilities into complete, production-ready videos. The platform automates more than 500 creative decisions—including scripting, voiceover, music, and editing—so creators can focus on storytelling rather than technical execution. Sora 2 represents a milestone in generative realism, accurately replicating light, motion, physics, and sound in ways that were previously unattainable.

“Sora 2 is a major leap for generative video,” said Sanket Shah, Founder & CEO of Invideo. “By integrating Sora 2 directly into our platform, we’re enabling creators everywhere to generate complete, production-ready videos with ease.”

Create cinematic, photorealistic videos that matter

Sora 2’s capabilities are showcased in seven new examples made on invideo.io:
• Humans and animals interacting with real-world physics
• A breakdancing routine indistinguishable from real footage
• Ducks invading NYC with cinematic effects
• Dog-training scenarios with natural motion and sound
• A car commercial highlighting dynamic realism
• A professional property walkthrough in San Francisco
• A jazz-club scene with camera motion synced to music

Experience Sora 2 today at invideo.io — no invites, no waitlists, and no limits. Select Ultra Mode for best results.

About invideo.io

Invideo is leading a new era of video creation. Powered by cutting-edge AI and designed with simplicity at its core, our tools transform your ideas into stunning, high-quality videos with just a text prompt. From visuals to voiceovers and music, we seamlessly manage the technical complexities, giving you the freedom to focus on your creative vision. Whether you’re an entrepreneur, a business leader, or a storyteller, Invideo empowers you to push boundaries and bring bold ideas to life—effortlessly and with confidence.

www.invideo.io

