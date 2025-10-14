Green Street Brings Its Industry-Leading Public Market Research and REIT Data to Australia – Expanding Global CRE Intelligence

SYDNEY, Oct. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Green Street, the leading provider of trusted commercial real estate (CRE) and infrastructure intelligence, predictive analytics, and unbiased insights across North America and Europe— has officially launched its Australian Public Market Research and REIT Data product, bringing unrivalled insights into one of the world’s most dynamic real estate markets.

The launch marks the beginning of Green Street’s coverage of Australian public REITs, starting with the Retail and Data Centre sectors. Expansion into Industrial, Office, Self-Storage and Diversified, as well as the rollout of Green Street’s full private market suite is planned throughout the first half of 2026.

Dubbed the “Lucky Country” Australia benefits from strong macroeconomic tailwinds, with GDP growth outpacing all developed peers. “Australia’s REIT market has matured into the second largest globally—after the U.S.—with a market capitalisation of approximately A$130 billion across nearly 40 A-REITs, representing around 6% of the FTSE/EPRA NAREIT Global Index,” said Rob Virdee, Head of Research, Australia at Green Street. “Deep, liquid, and increasingly international, it’s exactly the kind of market where Green Street’s global perspective adds the most value.”

Inaugural reports include:

Retail Sector: “Striking Gold Down Under” Coverage of six retail REITs representing ~A$44 billion in market cap (~35% of the sector) Retail real estate supply is tightening, with REITs operating at near-full occupancy

Data Centre Sector: “Fair Dinkum Hottest Sector” Data centre demand is at an all-time high across APAC; Australia is one of the best positioned countries to capture the wave of new leasing Initiating coverage of two listed, pure-play, development-focused data centre companies amidst the AI gold rush sweeping across Australia



Green Street’s research blends public and private market intelligence with significant property-level depth—offering deep analysis into operating fundamentals, valuations, yields, capital market dynamics and investment recommendations—providing a trusted foundation for confident investment decisions.

“This expansion is a pivotal step in our global strategy. We’re excited to bring new insights and depth of research to investors and stakeholders across Australia’s sophisticated real estate investment landscape,” said Cedrik Lachance, Director of Research at Green Street. “We’re proud to continue our commitment to delivering high-quality, actionable intelligence wherever the market demands it.”

Key Features of the Platform:

Unbiased Research : Supporting smarter capital allocation across commercial real estate.

: Supporting smarter capital allocation across commercial real estate. Company Analysis Tool : In-depth insights powered by Green Street’s trusted REIT valuation model.

: In-depth insights powered by Green Street’s trusted REIT valuation model. Detailed NAVs : Analyst-built models designed to strengthen financial analysis and save time.

: Analyst-built models designed to strengthen financial analysis and save time. Weekly Pricing Review : Presenting up-to-date financial estimates and valuations with Buy/Hold/Sell recommendations.

: Presenting up-to-date financial estimates and valuations with Buy/Hold/Sell recommendations. Proprietary Data: Seamless Excel and API integration for efficient workflow and decision-making.

For more information and to access Green Street’s Australian research and data, visit au.greenstreet.com.

About Green Street

Founded in 1985, Green Street is the premier provider of actionable commercial real estate and infrastructure research, news, data, analytics, and advisory services. By combining forward-looking market research, proprietary data, predictive analytics, and expert advisory, Green Street empowers market participants across the U.S., Canada, Europe, Asia, and Australia to make confident, informed decisions.

To learn more about Green Street’s global expansion and solutions, Visit www.greenstreet.com.

