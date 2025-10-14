Lao Delegation Joins North Korea’s Grand Celebrations Following Historic State Visit

A high-level delegation from Laos participated in the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea’s (DPRK) grand celebrations on 10 October to mark the 80th anniversary of the founding of the Workers’ Party of Korea (WPK).

Led by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Public Security, General Vilay Lakhamfong, the Lao delegation attended a series of events in Pyongyang, including a large-scale military parade and mass rallies that showcased the unity and military prowess of North Korea.

The visit followed closely on the heels of a landmark state visit by Lao President Thongloun Sisoulith on 7–8 October.

Held in Pyongyang with thousands of troops, citizens, and Party members in attendance, the 10-October events were the highlight of the WPK’s anniversary week.

President Thongloun Sets the Stage

General Vilay’s attendance followed a high-profile visit by President Thongloun earlier that week, which marked the first time in years that a foreign head of state was publicly received by the DPRK for such a key national event. Although his visit concluded before the 10 October parade, it laid the groundwork for deeper engagement and was praised by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un as a “historic milestone” in bilateral relations.

During his meetings with President Kim at the WPK Central Committee headquarters, President Thongloun reaffirmed the strong ties between the LPRP and the WPK. The leaders agreed to strengthen cooperation in Party-building, education, and cultural exchange while supporting each other’s socialist paths.

President Thongloun also extended congratulations to the Korean people on the WPK’s 80th anniversary and thanked the DPRK for its historical support during Laos’ revolutionary struggle and nation-building efforts.

Thongloun is the third Lao President to visit North Korea, following Kaisone Phomvihane in 1977 and 1992, and Choummaly Sayyasone in 2011.

A Shared History

The timing of both visits was symbolic, marking not only the WPK’s founding anniversary but also the 60th anniversary of the first meeting between Kaysone Phomvihane and North Korea’s founder Kim Il Sung, as well as the 50th anniversary of formal diplomatic ties between the two countries.

Laos’ visible presence during North Korea’s most important national celebration comes at a time when the country is seeking to re-engage with its closest allies amid ongoing international isolation. Reports suggest additional visits from Russian and Vietnamese officials may follow later this month.