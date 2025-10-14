Laos Burns Massive Drug Hauls to Mark National Anti-Drug Day

Authorities in several provinces across Laos have destroyed significant quantities of confiscated narcotics in the lead-up to the Lao National Day Against Drug Abuse and Trafficking.

While the national observance officially falls on 12 October, provincial ceremonies began earlier, with drug incineration events held on 10 October in multiple locations.

In Bokeo, authorities incinerated more than 11 tons of illegal substances, including millions of methamphetamine tablets, ketamine, heroin, opium, and other drugs seized during recent crackdowns.

Since the beginning of 2025, Bokeo has become a major front in Laos’s fight against narcotics, with authorities intercepting over 70 million methamphetamine pills along with large quantities of other illegal substances.

The public destruction reaffirmed the province’s ongoing efforts and highlighted the severe impact of drug trafficking in the region.

On the same day, Salavanh Province conducted a similar ceremony, burning over 1.1 million methamphetamine tablets, crystal meth, and heroin.

Over the past year, authorities in Salavanh handled 186 drug-related cases involving 250 offenders, some receiving life and death sentences.

The province has also established 102 drug-free villages and 186 schools, while identifying more than 7,000 individuals for rehabilitation and enforcement measures.

Houaphanh Province followed suit, destroying a significant stockpile of heroin, methamphetamine, opium, ketamine, and e-cigarettes.

The event was accompanied by public awareness activities, including a marathon and educational sessions on drug prevention. Authorities reported over 5,000 drug users and more than 150 drug-related cases solved in the past year, resulting in hundreds of arrests.

These coordinated efforts demonstrate the provinces’ determination to curb drug trafficking and promote sustainable alternatives, such as coffee cultivation, instead of opium production.