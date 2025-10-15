China Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka Wins Gold Award

OSAKA, Japan, Oct. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — On the evening of October 12, local time, the Awards Ceremony for Expo 2025 Osaka took place at the Expo site. The China Pavilion was honored with the Gold Award for Exhibition Design in the Self-Built Pavilions category, presented by the International Exhibitions Bureau (BIE). This marks the first time China has received a gold award at a comprehensive overseas World Expo.



The Expo welcomed participation from 158 countries and regions, along with seven international organizations. The recipients of the awards were decided by an international jury composed of nine experts in the fields of exposition, architecture, exhibition, and art. Attributed in line with the diversity of pavilions according to their size and type, the awards recognize various aspects of pavilions: exhibition design, architecture and landscape, and theme development. Among them, the award for large self-built pavilions has always been the most fiercely contested, most closely watched, and most prestigious in all previous World Expos. The China Pavilion stood out among many large self-built pavilions and won the Gold Award for Exhibition Design. The Saudi Arabia Pavilion and the Italy Pavilion received gold in the architecture and landscape and theme development categories, respectively.

Ren Hongbin, Chairman of the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT), and Li Qingshuang, Vice Chairperson of the CCPIT and Chief Government Representative of the China Pavilion, attended the award ceremony. The CCPIT organized China’s participation in Expo 2025 Osaka on behalf of the Chinese government. Spanning approximately 3,500 square meters, the China Pavilion was one of the largest foreign self-built pavilions at the Expo. Under the theme “Building a Community of Life for Man and Nature—Future Society of Green Development,” the pavilion unfolded its narrative through three thematic chapters: “Harmony between Humanity and Nature,” “Green Mountains and Clear Waters,” and “Endless Vitality.”

The exhibition highlighted over 5,000 years of ecological wisdom rooted in Chinese civilization, showcased China’s philosophy of and achievements in green development in the new era, and presented a shared vision for global cooperation in building a community with a shared future for mankind.

Throughout the Expo, the China Pavilion welcomed more than 1.9 million visitors, averaging over 10,000 per day. Among them were more than 280 dignitaries and prominent figures from over 90 countries and regions, as well as nearly 100 Japanese political leaders and former officials who attended events hosted at the pavilion. It consistently ranked as one of the most visited and popular national pavilions at Expo 2025 Osaka.