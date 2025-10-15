Laos’ First Consultancy Leads ASEAN Diplomacy Program Engages 19 Nations

A youth-led Lao consultancy has made history as the first Lao team to lead a major regional diplomacy program.

The Element & Partners team guided the ASEAN Foundation Model ASEAN Meeting – East Asia Summit 2025, held 15-19 September in Jakarta, Indonesia.

The event brought together 60 young leaders from 18 countries across ASEAN and foreign dialogue partners including Australia, New Zealand, China, Japan, USA, Russia, and South Korea.

This five-day summit featured simulations of high-level diplomatic negotiations on pressing regional challenges including offshore renewable energy, disaster management, and marine debris.

Participants role-played as ASEAN delegates, practicing diplomacy and learning how regional cooperation functions. During the summit, each participating youth was appointed to represent a country or play a specific role in the simulations, even if it was not their own.

Phounsombath Sinthavong from Laos, representing the Indian delegation, emphasized ASEAN’s role in connecting the world.

“I value how ASEAN embraces diversity, peace, prosperity, and consensus-building, where every member’s voice counts,” he said, highlighting the inclusivity and collaborative nature of the summit.

Yuxin from Singapore, representing the ASEAN Secretariat also said the moot meeting has taught youth how to organize similar events in their home countries, share best practices, and deepen mutual understanding.

“The program strengthens awareness of ASEAN’s core values and prepares us to engage constructively in global challenges,” he added.

The Element & Partners’ leadership highlights the role of young Lao professionals in regional diplomacy, empowering youth to develop skills in negotiation, collaboration , and problem-solving, and shaping the next generation of ASEAN leaders.