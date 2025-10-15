Laos, Vietnam, Cambodia Strengthen Defense Ties Amid Trilateral Military Exercise

On 14 October, Vietnam’s Minister of National Defence, General Phan Van Giang, held high-level meetings in Laos with President Thongloun Sisoulith, Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone, and Lao Minister of National Defence General Khamlieng Outhakaisone.

During the talks, Vietnam and Laos signed several agreements aimed at expanding cooperation in military training, resource management, and infrastructure development.

As part of his visit, General Phan also presented essential equipment to support Laos’ preparations for the 50th anniversary of its National Day, to be marked on 2 December.

On the same day, Cambodia’s Defence Minister General Tea Seiha met with Sonexay to advance bilateral defense cooperation.

Their discussions addressed humanitarian assistance, disaster response coordination, military delegation exchanges, joint economic development, border security reinforcement, intelligence sharing, and prevention of illegal migration and transnational crime.

Since 6 October, the armed forces of Laos, Vietnam, and Cambodia have been conducting a trilateral disaster response exercise at Namhoum Reservoir in Naxaythong district, Laos’ Vientiane Capital.

The joint training enables the Lao, Vietnamese, and Cambodian militaries with nearly 1,000 officers to enhance coordination and share expertise in disaster response and regional security, according to the Lao People’s Army.

The closing ceremony on 15 October will feature a comprehensive joint force demonstration attended by the defense ministers of all three countries.