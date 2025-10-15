Featuring 800 VDC, High-Efficiency Power, and Liquid Cooling System Integration

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — LITEON Technology participates in the 2025 Open Compute Project (OCP) Global Summit, taking place from October 13 to 16 in San Jose, USA. LITEON showcases a series of next-generation AI data center solutions, including high-efficiency power systems for NVIDIA platforms, advanced rack designs, and cutting-edge liquid cooling technologies. Highlights include:



LITEON Showcases Next-Gen NVIDIA MGX Megawatt-Scale AI Data Center Rack Solutions at 2025 OCP Global Summit Featuring 800 VDC, High-Efficiency Power, and Liquid Cooling System Integration

The 800 VDC Power Rack , engineered for future megawatt racks in NVIDIA AI factories

, engineered for future megawatt racks in NVIDIA MGX liquid cooling systems and racks

High-efficiency Backup Battery Units (BBU)

Capacitor Shelf and Power Shelf solutions

LITEON is committed to supporting customers in building integrated AI infrastructure to address the growing challenges of computing power and energy management in the AI era.

With the rapid advancement of AI and cloud computing, data centers are entering a new era of compute power density starting with megawatt capacity server racks, enabling unprecedented performance and innovation. Traditional 54V power architectures are facing mounting challenges from excessive current and material constraints, as they near their inherent physical limitations in supporting megawatt-scale power demands. The 800 VDC data center power architecture announced by NVIDIA has emerged as a foundational technology for next-generation AI infrastructure. LITEON’s 800 VDC solution utilizes high-voltage DC power to effectively reduce current, minimize energy conversion losses, and significantly reduce copper and cabling usage. This not only lowers deployment costs but also frees up valuable rack space. Designed for high power density accelerated computing, the solution fully supports megawatt-scale racks for demanding inference workloads, simplifies AC/DC conversion processes, and enhances overall system efficiency and reliability. It stands out as a critical power infrastructure that balances performance, scalability, and sustainability in the AI-driven era.

LITEON’s liquid cooling system is built for the NVIDIA MGX architecture, supporting high-density rack systems up to 3 metric tons. It features a range of modular and rapid-deployment cooling technologies, including in-Rack CDU, Sidecar, and in-Row CDU. The system also supports real-time monitoring of electric current, pressure differential, and coolant temperature to ensure thermal stability. Compared to air cooling, liquid cooling significantly reduces PUE, lowers fan energy consumption, and frees up rack space, providing high performance, low energy consumption, and high reliability for NVIDIA next-genmegawatt-scale AI data centers.

With over 40 years of experience in power system design and manufacturing, LITEON is dedicated to delivering integrated solutions across power, mechanical, and thermal domains to fully support diverse AI application scenarios. LITEON’s product portfolio includes PSU modules, Power Shelves, Capacitor Shelves, high-efficiency BBU systems, precision mechanical designs, liquid cooling, and system integration—demonstrating strong core technical capabilities. LITEON offers highly flexible ODM customization services, co-developing next-generation products with customers to meet diverse needs. With a globally distributed R&D network, LITEON provides timely and robust technical support, and incorporates AI-assisted smart manufacturing technologies to achieve highly automated production processes. This further enhances supply chain stability and operational efficiency. Please visit:

https://www.liteon.com/zh-tw/solutions/green-data-center