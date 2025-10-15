MIFF UNVEILS AN INTEGRATED DESIGN ECOSYSTEM TO EMPOWER MALAYSIA’S FURNITURE FUTURE

Anchored by MIFF FDC 2026, MIFF FDC CLUB, and xOrdinary Design Exhibition, the ecosystem nurtures young talent, fosters collaboration, and celebrates design innovation globally.

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Oct. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The Malaysian International Furniture Fair (MIFF), Southeast Asia’s largest export-oriented furniture trade show, is taking bold steps to future-proof Malaysia’s furniture industry. Alongside its flagship exhibition and design showcases, MIFF 2026 will bring its strategic initiatives to life: the MIFF Furniture Design Competition (MIFF FDC) 2026, themed “Playful. Practical. Purposeful: Furniture for Generation Alpha,” and the MIFF FDC CLUB, a year-round platform connecting design talent with manufacturers.



MOU Signing between manufacturers and designers during MIFF CONNECT – The Future of Furniture.

Since its establishment in 2010, the MIFF Furniture Design Competition has been MIFF’s flagship platform to discover and nurture young Malaysian design talent. Now entering its 16th edition, MIFF FDC 2026 challenges designers under 40 to create bedroom furniture for children aged 5–9 that balances imagination with practicality, designed for the lifestyles of Generation Alpha and their Millennial parents.

“This is about designing for the future consumer,” said Dr Eric Leong, Chief Judge of MIFF FDC. “The competition encourages fresh ideas that not only respond to how children live and learn today but also enhance Malaysia’s design reputation globally.”

Winners of MIFF FDC 2026 will receive cash prizes totalling RM12,000 in value, trophies, and recognition – including awards for Best Mentor and Best Institution. Submissions close on 1 December 2025. The 2025 edition drew 335 entries from 30 institutions and private firms, underscoring MIFF FDC’s growing industry relevance. Design students and young professionals are invited to enter at www.mifffdc.com.

Building on MIFF FDC’s success, MIFF has launched the MIFF FDC CLUB to create a continuous ecosystem for collaboration and growth. Operating through three strategic pillars – CONNECT (networking), SELECT (curated collaborations), and EDIT (content development) – the MIFF FDC CLUB bridges young designers with established manufacturers. Its members gain opportunities ranging from facility tours to prototype development, while manufacturers access fresh design perspectives to strengthen competitiveness.

At a recent virtual matching session, five young designers were successfully paired with local manufacturers via the SELECT programme: Wong Lilie, MIFF FDC 2025 – 1st Place Winner, collaborated with Amber Office Sdn Bhd; Ong Jing Rou, MIFF FDC 2025 – 2nd Place Winner, partnered with 5R/Smart Top Surface Solution Sdn Bhd; Aric Neo Yong Yea, MIFF FDC 2023 – 1st Place Winner, matched with Alian Furniture Industries Sdn Bhd; Ong Chia Yong, MIFF FDC 2024 – Special Mention, collaborated with Isella Sofa Design Sdn Bhd; and Lim Li Quan Bryan, MIFF FDC 2023 – 3rd Place Winner, partnered with Yeu Hong Furniture Industries Sdn Bhd.

These collaborations will debut as new product designs at MIFF 2026, granting emerging designers valuable international exposure. A Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) ceremony between designer-exhibitor pairs who participated in the SELECT programme and Informa Markets Malaysia was held on 10 October 2025 at MITEC, Kuala Lumpur witnessed by Dato’ Tan Chin Huat, Founder & Chairman of MIFF, Mr. Steve Ong, President of Muar Furniture Association (MFA), and Dr. Eric Leong, Chief Judge of MIFF FDC 2026 & Mentor of MIFF FDC CLUB.

“Over the past three decades, MIFF has been demonstrating its commitment towards the sustainable growth of the Malaysia furniture industry,” said Ms Kelie Lim, General Manager of MIFF. “While MIFF FDC discovers emerging talent, the MIFF FDC CLUB ensures that talent thrives beyond the competition. Together, they form a complete pipeline from creativity to commerce. Through nurturing design talent and fostering industry partnerships, MIFF provides the platform for Malaysia’s furniture sector to continue evolving and thriving for generations to come.”

The Organiser is calling for fellow Designers, industry key stakeholders and manufacturers to join the MIFF FDC CLUB. Anyone interested can learn more updates at www.mifffdc.com.

Alongside MIFF FDC and the MIFF FDC CLUB, MIFF 2026 will also feature the 5th edition of xOrdinary Design Exhibition, themed “Happiness”. First curated in 2019, xOrdinary celebrates independent creativity, empowering designers to showcase unconventional ideas and lifestyle concepts that bring joy to everyday living. Applications for xOrdinary project are open at xordinaryxordinary@gmail.com.

Together, MIFF FDC 2026, the MIFF FDC CLUB, and xOrdinary Design Exhibition 2026 form a complete design ecosystem – from discovering new talent to developing collaborations and showcasing innovation globally. This integrated approach supports Malaysia’s shift from OEM to ODM and OBM manufacturing, directly aligned with the New Industrial Master Plan 2030 (NIMP 2030).

MIFF 2026 will take place from 4–7 March 2026 at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (MITEC) and World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur (WTCKL). For more information on MIFF FDC 2026 and the MIFF FDC CLUB, visit www.mifffdc.com. For details on xOrdinary, visit www.xordinary.com.my.

MIFF is the largest and leading export-oriented furniture trade show in Southeast Asia, showcasing the widest collection of Made-in-Malaysia wooden furniture, home furniture, and office furniture. Since 1995, MIFF is a one-stop platform connecting a wider community of 20,000+ buyers from 140 countries and regions. MIFF is organised by Informa Markets, which is a part of Informa PLC, a leading B2B information services group and the largest B2B event organiser in the world.