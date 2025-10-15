Rebellions and Arm strengthen collaboration, advancing scalable and energy-efficient infrastructure for AI data centers

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Rebellions, Asia’s fastest-growing AI inference chip company, announced that the company has joined Arm® Total Design at OCP Global Summit 2025. Arm Total Design is an ecosystem of industry leaders collaborating to accelerate and simplify the development of custom systems based on Arm Neoverse™ Compute Subsystems (CSS).



Rebellions joins Arm Total Design to Drive Next-Gen AI Infrastructure Solutions

With AI data centers facing unprecedented demand for greater performance and efficiency, Rebellions becomes the first AI accelerator startup to join Arm Total Design. The company brings deep expertise in chiplet-based AI accelerator design, applying this architecture in its upcoming REBEL AI accelerator to scale compute and I/O performance. Rebellions collaborates with Arm and other partners in the Arm Total Design ecosystem to deliver high-performance, energy efficient SoCs that scale across next-generation AI data center. Through this collaboration, Arm Neoverse CSS can be seamlessly integrated with Rebellions’ AI accelerators to enable the ecosystem with a scalable and power-efficient solution for future AI deployments.

The partnership is reinforced by Arm’s recent strategic investment in Rebellions’ Series C funding. This continued partnership reflects a shared commitment to develop optimized solutions for generative AI and next-generation data centers.

“As AI compute demands surge, the industry needs a new generation of infrastructure that is faster, more efficient, and highly scalable,” said Eddie Ramirez, vice president of go-to-market, Infrastructure Business at Arm. “By joining Arm Total Design, Rebellions is bringing advanced AI accelerators into our ecosystem, ready for integration with validated, performance-optimized Neoverse CSS, so that together we can enable the next wave of AI infrastructure innovation.”

“Joining Arm Total Design marks an important step for Rebellions as we scale our high-performance, energy-efficient AI inference solutions to meet the needs of hyperscale AI data centers. By combining Arm’s proven Neoverse CSS with our REBEL series and upcoming products, we aim to deliver accelerators purpose-built for large-scale data centers. Together with Arm and the broader ecosystem, we are committed to enabling customers to deploy solutions that are both powerful and sustainable”, said Sunghyun Park, Co-founder and CEO of Rebellions.

About Rebellions

Rebellions is an AI semiconductor company powering the next generation of large-scale inference. Building on the proven mass production and deployment of its first-generation ATOM, Rebellions now delivers energy-efficient AI infrastructure at scale with its flagship REBEL-Quad, featuring chiplet architecture and 144GB HBM3E. Strengthened by strategic support from leaders across the semiconductor and AI infrastructure value chain, Rebellions is positioned to scale globally.