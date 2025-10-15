SJinn Shatters AI Video Limits, Integrating Sora2 and Veo3 for Minute-Long, Character-Consistent Storytelling

Revolutionary integration allows for minute-long video generation with flawless character consistency, unlocking true cinematic storytelling for creators worldwide.

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — SJinn AI, a pioneer in automated video production, today announced a groundbreaking update to its platform: the successful integration of the advanced Sora2 and Veo3 models. This enhancement shatters the industry’s sub-10-second clip limitation, empowering creators to generate minute-long videos with flawless character consistency for the first time.

While generative models have stunned the world with their visual quality, their brief output duration has remained a significant barrier to creating complete narratives. SJinn’s new integration directly solves this, transforming AI video from a generator of fragmented moments into a true, cinematic-grade storytelling tool. The update introduces two revolutionary capabilities.

Breaking the Time Barrier: From Seconds to Complete Narratives

SJinn now extends the power of Sora2 and Veo3 to the minute-scale. This leap enables the production of complete, compelling content that was previously impossible, such as full-length UGC-style commercials, detailed narrative shorts, and immersive brand stories. Creators are no longer confined to short, disconnected clips and can now focus on developing a full story arc.

Achieving Flawless Character and Style Consistency

A core challenge in AI video has been maintaining a character’s appearance across multiple shots. SJinn has solved this critical pain point. Throughout a minute-long video, a protagonist’s features, attire, and unique characteristics remain perfectly consistent, providing the coherence necessary for believable and emotionally resonant storytelling.

“Our mission is to evolve AI video from a novelty into a true cinematic tool,” said Jax, CEO of SJinn. “By extending these powerful models and guaranteeing character consistency, we’re empowering creators to move beyond concepts and start producing complete films. SJinn is the bridge between a visionary idea and a finished masterpiece.”

To showcase this new technology, SJinn has released several demonstration videos:

Sora2 Story Short: [ https://sjinn.ai/templates/01c04b6e-3579-4190-bfb6-c861046bf024 ]

[ ] Sora2 ‘One-Take’ Style Video: [ https://sjinn.ai/templates/d5db7e33-4ef6-4c6f-96be-b7e0a98f0706 ]

[ ] Sora2 Brand Commercial: [https://sjinn.ai/templates/02c04c6e-3979-4990-bfc6-c801046bf024 ]

] VEO Story Short: [ https://sjinn.ai/templates/9b371ec6-09a2-43d5-97c2-0aea79a12371 ]

The era of fragmented AI video is over. SJinn invites all creators, directors, and visionaries to explore the new frontier of AI-powered filmmaking. To start creating, visit the SJinn Template Library at https://sjinn.ai/templates .

About SJinn AI

SJinn AI is a leading innovator in the field of generative artificial intelligence, dedicated to building tools that empower creators to produce high-quality video content with unprecedented ease and efficiency. By automating complex production pipelines and solving key technical challenges like character consistency, SJinn aims to make cinematic storytelling accessible to everyone. https://sjinn.ai

