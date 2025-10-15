Tourism Boom: Thai Celebrities Highlight Laos’ Top Destinations in 2025

Lao tourism has become increasingly popular among Thai celebrities, who are drawn to attractions such as Vang Vieng and the UNESCO World Heritage city of Luang Prabang, contributing to over 3 million tourists visiting Laos in the first eight months of the year.

On 14 October, Pataradanai Setsuwan, a former member of the Thai popular boy band K-OTIC, visited Luang Prabang with his boyfriend. The couple shared Instagram stories showing them learning to weave traditional Lao textiles.

Just a day earlier, on 13 October, Khemanit Jamikorn, widely known as ‘Pancake,’ explored That Ing Hang in Savannakhet Province with her family. She posted a photo of her visit with the caption “Visiting sister cities, honored to Ing Hang.”

Earlier in the week, on 11 October, another actress, Diana Flipo also made her way to Luang Prabang.

Sharing images on Facebook, Diana wore a traditional Lao skirt (sinh), a shoulder scarf, and a Plumeria flower (Champa) behind her ear, a symbol of Laos, while giving alms. She wrote, “Sabaidee Luang Prabang, waking up at 6 am for almsgiving,”before continuing her trip to Vang Vieng.

According to the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, Laos welcomed a total of 3,061,928 tourists during the first eight months of 2025, signaling a strong recovery in the country’s tourism sector. Popular destinations such as Vientiane Capital, Vang Vieng, Luang Prabang, and Champasak continued to attract large numbers of visitors.

In 2024, Laos recorded 4,120,832 international tourists, a 21 percent increase from 2023, with an average daily spending of USD 74.53 per person, generating over USD 1.4 billion in revenue. Domestic tourism also surged, with 3,904,483 Lao nationals visiting local destinations, a 103 percent rise compared to 2023, generating more than USD 632 million.

Thailand remained the largest source of international visitors, followed by Vietnam and China, highlighting Laos’ appeal through its natural beauty, culture, and historical attractions.