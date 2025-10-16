Luang Namtha Sees Nine Percent Growth in Tourist Arrivals in First Nine Months of 2025

Laos’ northern Luang Namtha Province recorded a steady increase in tourism in 2025, welcoming 985,322 visitors from January to September, a 9 percent rise compared to the same period last year.

According to the Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism, the growth is attributed to effective promotional campaigns and cultural activities under the Visit Laos Year 2024 initiative, along with ongoing local festivals in 2025 such as the Akha Swing Festival, Hmong New Year, Rocket Festival, and Boat Racing Festivals in Nalae and Viengphoukha districts.

These events have drawn both domestic and international tourists, generating over USD 30.7 million in tourism revenue.

A key highlight this year was the Forest Trekking and Boat Trip Festival, held from October 2 to 3 in the Nam Ha National Protected Area, which attracted nearly 200 participants and promoted sustainable tourism and environmental conservation.

In September, Luang Namtha also represented Laos as the “City of Charm” at the 22nd China-ASEAN Expo 2025 in Nanning, China, further boosting its international visibility.

The province aims to welcome 1.28 million visitors by the end of 2025. Nationally, Laos received over three million tourists in the first eight months of the year, and is targeting 4.3 million visitors by year-end.