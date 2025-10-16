Miroma Project Factory wins Australia’s International Good Design Awards for Excellence in Design and Innovation for StandingTall.

SYDNEY, Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The Australian Good Design Awards, one of the world’s longest-running international design award programs, has announced this year’s Winner of the Australian Good Design Award for Rewarding, Defining, and Celebrating Good Design.



Miroma Project Factory wins the Australian Good Design Award for Social Impact, empowering older Australians to live actively and age healthier.

This year’s theme, “Design for Better“, underscores the vital role design plays in shaping a more balanced, inclusive, and sustainable world. From reimagining products and services to reshaping cities and systems, the Awards showcase how design has the power to drive positive change for people, planet, and prosperity.

“We are incredibly proud that StandingTall: Live Actively, Age Healthier has been recognised with a Good Design Award in the Social Impact category. This accolade reflects years of collaboration with Professor Kim Delbaere, NeuRA and UNSW to translate world-class research into a warm, accessible, and life-changing tool for older Australians. As the Commercial Lead on this project since its inception, I am personally thrilled to see the impact of our work recognised at this level. At Miroma Project Factory (MPF ), we believe design is at its best when it empowers independence and wellbeing, and StandingTall is proof of how technology and thoughtful design can deliver measurable impact at scale.” Kat Robinson CEO MPF

“StandingTall empowers older Australians with a science-backed tablet app delivering tailored balance exercises, proven to reduce falls by 16% and injurious falls by 20%. In partnership with NeuRA and UNSW, clinical protocols have been translated into an engaging, warm design that inspires independence at home. Smart, innovative and impactful health design.” Jury Comments

Record-Breaking Year for Design Excellence

Rachel Wye, Managing Director of Good Design Australia, reflects on the calibre of this year’s entries: “The standard of Award Winners in this year’s Australian Good Design Awards was the highest on record, with game-changing projects that push the envelope of good design, design innovation and design impact. These Awards clearly demonstrate the transformational power of design to create a better and more sustainable future.”

About the Australian Good Design Awards

The Awards recognise design excellence from around the world, across 13 Design Disciplines and more than 35 categories, spanning the built environment, product design, engineering, digital, social impact, policy design and many more categories.

The 2025 Australian Good Design Awards Ceremony will take place on Friday 17 October, at the International Convention Centre (ICC) Sydney, where more than 1,000 distinguished guests from design, architecture, engineering, and business sectors will come together to celebrate the transformational power of good design.

Each entry undergoes a rigorous evaluation by over 80 international Jurors, assessed against three core criteria: Good Design, Design Innovation, and Design Impact. With a proud heritage dating back to 1958, the Australian Good Design Awards remain the nation’s oldest and most prestigious international design accolade, continuing to champion the critical role of design in shaping a brighter, fairer, and more sustainable future.

View the Award-Winning Project here: https://www.theprojectfactory.com/projects/st-rebrand

About Miroma Project Factory

Miroma Project Factory (MPF) is a multi-award-winning digital production and development studio, specialising in delivering ground-breaking interactive digital products across web, mobile, social media, and gaming platforms. As a female-led business recognised by Women Love Tech for creating an amazing workplace, MPF’s reputation is built on producing transformative solutions in health, broadcast, and entertainment, with a specialisation in gamification for behaviour change. Visit www.theprojectfactory.com to learn more. https://www.theprojectfactory.com/projects/standing-tall

