Sentorise Launches the 12.8V 100AH Group31: Reliable, Sustainable Power for Europe

BERLIN, GERMANY – Media OutReach Newswire – 16 October 2025 – Sentorise has launched its 12.8V 100Ah Group 31 LiFePO₄ battery in Europe, providing a reliable power solution for RV travelers, off-grid homes, and marine users. With long life, built-in safety, and smart monitoring, it’s designed for dependable off-grid and backup energy.

It’s the first in Europe to offer full-series low-temperature protection and Bluetooth as standard, ensuring performance in all conditions. To reduce environmental impact, Sentorise also uses eco-friendly molded pulp packaging, proving that reliable energy doesn’t have to come at the planet’s expense.

Advanced Protection and Long Life

The Group31 is built with Grade A+ Cells and an advanced Battery Management System (BMS) that protects against overcharge, over-discharge, overcurrent, short circuits, and temperature risks. These built-in safeguards keep the battery safe to use and help extend its lifespan.

The Group31 offers an impressive cycle life under rated test conditions: over 4,000 cycles at 100% depth of discharge, 6,000 at 80%, and up to 15,000 at 60%. This makes it far more durable than conventional batteries. With an IP65 waterproof and dustproof rating, it is built for harsh environments, including humid coastlines, damp storage areas, and rugged outdoor conditions.

Supporting Sustainability in the Energy Transition

The Group31 is designed to last significantly longer than traditional lead-acid batteries, meaning fewer replacements and less waste in landfills.

Unlike lead-acid units, it is lighter, offers a much higher usable depth of discharge, and delivers lower lifetime cost. By providing consistent power output over time, it reduces both environmental impact and total ownership costs. For households and travelers who care about sustainability, this balance of performance and responsibility makes the Group31 a practical choice.

Confidence in Every Situation

The launch of the Group31 highlights Sentorise’s commitment to Europe’s energy transition with storage solutions built for safety, durability, and sustainability. From road trips and yacht excursions to everyday home backup, the Group31 provides reliable energy wherever it is needed, keeping users connected and secure in any setting.

Stay Powered. Stay Free.

About Sentorise

Sentorise delivers advanced battery solutions for life beyond the grid. Focused on safety, durability, and sustainability, the brand empowers RV owners, campers, and off-grid families with dependable energy wherever they go.

For more information, please visit our official website: https://www.sentorise.com.