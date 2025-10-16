Popular items starting from RM1! Expansion to support online banking services with 16 local banks, and daily free shipping vouchers up for grabs from 20 October to 14 November 2025

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — This year, Taobao Malaysia is making the biggest annual shopping festival more accessible and inclusive than ever. For the first time, the iconic 11.11 Sale will be available in three languages – English, Chinese, and Malay, ensuring that Malaysians can shop everything and anything with ease.



Taobao Malaysia Celebrates 11.11 Sale in Three Languages, Uniting Shoppers Nationwide

Launched by Taobao in 2009, the 11.11 Sale has grown into the world’s largest online shopping event, surpassing Black Friday in scale and participation. This year, Taobao is turning up the excitement with exclusive early-bird deals from 20 October to 14 November, featuring sitewide discounts up to 15% off, expanded payment options, and special perks for new users.

“Since introducing our Malay-language interface earlier this year, we have seen incredible engagement and received much positive feedback from local users” said Jess Lew, Country Head of Taobao Malaysia. “This 11.11, we are making Taobao even more local, from supporting MYR payments and expanding to sixteen Malaysian online banking options for easy checkout, a simple local return process for local return labelled items, to launching more content and promotions especially in Taobao Malay version. We’ve brought the best experience to give Malaysians the ultimate shopping experience they’ve been waiting for. Taobao Malaysia has over ten million ways to style your home, over 300 fashion styles for your outfit of the day, over 2 million sports essentials, over 40 million picks for special moments and millions of weird finds. Taobao makes shopping simple, affordable, and fun for everyone in Malaysia.”

Shop Earlier, Receive Sooner

The 2025 11.11 Festival begins on 20 October from 20:00 and runs until 14 November 2025 23:59:59. Shoppers can enjoy unbeatable prices across over millions of products, including fashion, home and lifestyle, hobby picks, sports essentials, outdoor must-haves, toys & pets accessories and more, all displayed in MYR for convenience.

Key highlights include:

Sitewide Up To 15% Off: Save big across all product categories.

Save big across all product categories. Daily Free Shipping Vouchers: Grab free shipping vouchers daily for even more value.

Grab free shipping vouchers daily for even more value. RM1 Deals and Up To RM65 New User Perks : New users can enjoy items as low as RM1 and claim up to RM65 worth of exclusive perks.

New users can enjoy items as low as RM1 and claim up to worth of exclusive perks. Free Shipping with minimum spend of RM129

Grab Instant Rebate up to RM35 and Transaction fee waiver up to RM12 daily

and Transaction fee waiver up to daily Limited Bank promotion discount up to RM50

Expansion of More Local Banking Options this 11.11: Now integrated with 16 Malaysian banks for seamless online banking transactions, including Affin Bank, Agro Bank , Alliance Bank, Bank Islam, Bank Muamalat, Bank Rakyat, Bank Simpanan, OCBC Bank, Standard Chartered Bank and UOB Bank.

Localised, Smarter Shopping for Every Malaysian

Taobao continues to evolve its platform for Malaysian users by integrating AI-powered translations and a localised app experience. Users can now browse, image search, and shop in Malay or English, making shopping intuitive and barrier-free.

For home furniture bulk purchases, Taobao plans to run a pilot for value-added services such as furniture installation, which will be available soon and kickstart from Klang Valley area.

Introducing Taobao Wonderland

Adding a playful twist to Taobao 11.11 Mega Sale, Taobao Malaysia is introducing Taobao Wonderland, an interactive gamified shopping experience where users can check in daily to collect up to 6,000 Super Coins and enjoy instant rebate with Super Coins when you check-out in this 11.11 period. The game will also be available in both English and Malay.

Empowering Affiliates in Malaysia

Recognising the rise of affiliate marketing, Taobao Malaysia now allows Malaysians to earn more everyday with an easy “Share and Earn” model, featuring stackable commissions and bonuses worth up to RM26 per new user referral, along with product-based commissions up to 30%. This allows Taobao shoppers to earn extra income while sharing good things with their community. To get started, enter [AFFILIATE] in the Taobao app search box to start your sharing and earning journey immediately!

“This year’s campaign represents our commitment to connecting with every Malaysian across languages, lifestyles, and interests,” added Jess. “No matter who you are or what you are looking for, Taobao has it all. Everything and anything you can think of, you can find on Taobao.”

The Taobao app is free to download from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. Shoppers can also enjoy special 11.11 savings by using the promo code TB1111DEAL to get RM15 off with a minimum spend of RM150.

For full details on Taobao Malaysia’s 11.11 promotions and updates, follow Taobao Malaysia on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok, or visit the app.

About Taobao Malaysia

Taobao Malaysia aims to facilitate convenient shopping on Taobao and Tmall for consumers in Malaysia. Through the Taobao app, Malaysian shoppers can access billions of products, complete with logistics, payment and other services and offers tailored to their individual market needs. Taobao Malaysia is part of Alibaba International Digital Commerce Group.