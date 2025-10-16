Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul Arrives in Laos for 75th Anniversary of Diplomatic Ties

On 16 October, Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul arrived in Laos for an official visit, marking his first bilateral trip since taking office in September. The visit also coincides with the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Laos and Thailand.

During his one-day visit, Anutin will hold talks with his Lao counterpart, Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone, and pay a courtesy call on President Thongloun Sisoulith.

The discussions are expected to focus on advancing the Thailand–Laos Strategic Partnership for Growth and Sustainable Development, with both sides reaffirming their commitment to deepen cooperation in key areas such as combating transnational crime, promoting cross-border trade, strengthening connectivity, and enhancing cultural exchange.

Prime Minister Anutin’s visit highlights Thailand’s readiness to work closely with Laos to ensure that connectivity projects deliver tangible benefits for local communities.

Both governments are also expanding people-to-people initiatives, including education and health programs, the establishment of community learning centers, and environmental collaboration.

Laos–Thailand Collaboration in 2025

Throughout 2025, Thailand and Laos have organized more than 70 activities to commemorate the anniversary, ranging from high-level economic forums to community-based cultural exchanges.

One highlight was the “75 Years of the Beauty of Friendship” art exhibition, which brought together 60 artists from both countries to portray the long-standing bond between their peoples.

Economic cooperation has also been a major feature of this milestone year. Business seminars held in Vientiane, Savannakhet, and Champasak have attracted hundreds of entrepreneurs from both sides, promoting partnerships in trade, tourism, and green industries.

Earlier this year, both prime ministers attended the Business Forum on Shared Prosperity, emphasizing a shared vision for sustainable and inclusive growth in the Mekong subregion.

Infrastructure development continues to play a central role in bilateral cooperation. The ongoing construction of the Fifth Thai-Lao Friendship Bridge between Bueng Kan and Bolikhamxay Provinces will further connect Thailand, Laos, and Vietnam, strengthening logistics, trade, and tourism across mainland ASEAN.