The World’s Only SK hynix Leveraged Exchange Traded Product Debuts in Hong Kong Today

HONG KONG, Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — CSOP Asset Management Limited (CSOP), one of Asia’s premier Exchange Traded Product (ETP) issuers, announces the launch of the CSOP SK Hynix Daily (2x) Leveraged Product (stock code: 7709.HK) on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEX) on 16 October 2025. This follows the successful listing of leveraged and inverse products tracking its peer, Samsung Electronics, in May 2025. The CSOP SK Hynix Daily (2x) Leveraged Product is the world’s only leveraged exchange traded product tracking SK hynix, designed to empower investors to seize the upside of one of Korea’s most illustrious stocks during Asian trading hours.



CSOP SK Hynix Daily (2x) Leveraged Product (7709.HK)

As a major chip supplier to Nvidia, SK hynix’s revenue soared to 22.23 trillion KRW (~equivalent to 15.86 billion USD), representing an exponential 35% year-over-year surge[1]. In particular, 2025 is a banner year for SK hynix stock, with its return skyrocketed to a phenomenal 145% year-to-date[2]. Riding a wave of exuberant optimism driven by rapid AI development and the booming semiconductor industry in recent years, investors are doubling down on SK hynix with an average daily turnover of 824.90 billion KRW (~ equivalent to 588.73 million USD) in 2025[3]. Its 1-year total turnover reached 194 trillion KRW (~ equivalent to 140 billion USD), ranking #2 on Korea Exchange’s top 10 list and trailing only Samsung Electronics[4].

In order to track the two times daily performance (before fees and expenses) of the common stock of SK hynix, the product deploys a swap-based synthetic replication strategy, with listing price of about 7.8 HKD (1 USD) per unit, trading lot of 100, and management fee of 1.6% of the ETP’s net asset value per year. CSOP SK Hynix Daily (2x) Leveraged Product offers an amplified exposure with several advantages, including no margin calls, zero collateral requirements, no financing costs, transparent pricing, and capped maximum leverage.

“We are pleased to announce the listing of CSOP SK Hynix Daily (2x) Leveraged Product on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange,” Said Ms. Ding Chen, CEO of CSOP Asset Management. “As a leading ETF issuer in the dynamic APAC region with a 98% market share in leveraged and inverse products in Hong Kong, CSOP is committed to offering diversified investment options[5]. The introduction of the only SK hynix leveraged exchange traded product globally in Hong Kong offers opportunities to double gains on SK hynix’s meteoric growth in AI-driven semiconductor market.”

Tied to innovation and growth, SK hynix’s product line includes DRAM, NAND flash memory, and SRAM chips. It captured the lion’s share of DRAM market with 36% in Q2 2025, surpassing all competitors[6]. From 2020 to 2024, the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of its yearly revenue, operating income, and net income reached 20%, 54%, and 58%[7]. Leading the charge in semiconductor, SK hynix is ambitiously growing into a full stack AI memory provider. SK hynix has expanded into the NAND business through an 8.84 billion USD acquisition of Intel’s NAND business in March 2025[8]. Additionally, SK hynix unveiled a spending plan to keep pace with the HBM market expansion. TrendForce reported that SK hynix’s 2025 capex is set to reach 23.44 trillion KRW (~equivalent to 16.97 billion USD), a striking 30% upswing over prior forecasts[9].

About CSOP Asset Management

For over a decade, CSOP has successfully established itself as one of the leading ETF issuers in Hong Kong, with second largest AUM and demonstrated innovative product development. As of 30 September 2025, the total AUM of CSOP reached 28.6 billion USD by building a healthy ETF ecosystem and managing 62 ETPs and 4 mutual funds in Hong Kong and Singapore markets*. In 2025, 5 out of the top 10 most actively traded ETFs/ETPs in Hong Kong are managed by CSOP**.

Asia’s First batch of Single Stock Leveraged & Inverse Products on HKEX

Product Name HKD counter USD counter CSOP NVIDIA Daily (2x) Leveraged Product 7788.HK 9788.HK CSOP NVIDIA Daily (-2x) Inverse Product 7388.HK 9388.HK CSOP Tesla Daily (2x) Leveraged Product 7766.HK 9766.HK CSOP Tesla Daily (-2x) Inverse Product 7366.HK 9366.HK CSOP Coinbase Daily (2x) Leveraged Product 7711.HK 9711.HK CSOP Coinbase Daily (-2x) Inverse Product 7311.HK 9311.HK CSOP MicroStrategy Daily (2x) Leveraged Product 7799.HK 9799.HK CSOP MicroStrategy Daily (-2x) Inverse Product 7399.HK 9399.HK CSOP Berkshire Daily (2x) Leveraged Product 7777.HK 9777.HK CSOP Samsung Electronics Daily (2x) Leveraged Product 7747.HK 9747.HK CSOP Samsung Electronics Daily (-2x) Inverse Product 7347.HK 9347.HK

*Source: CSOP

** Source: Bloomberg, from 1 January 2025 to 30 June 2025

