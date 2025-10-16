Work to Start on Vientiane-Hanoi Expressway Section Two, Completion Expected by 2030

Construction of Section 2 of the Vientiane-Hanoi expressway, which will connect Paksan district to the Laos-Vietnam border in Xaychamphone district, Bolikhamxay, is set to begin immediately.

On 13 October, the Lao government signed a concession agreement in Vientiane Capital with three private companies: Namtha Bridge and Road Construction Group Co., Ltd., CK Import-Export Trading Co., Ltd., and 3S Development Co., Ltd.

The 203.8-kilometer section is valued at USD 1.9 billion and is scheduled for completion by 2030.

Phonepasert Inthasone, President of 3S Development Co., Ltd., confirmed that construction will start immediately, with a groundbreaking ceremony expected in the near future. He also noted potential challenges, including land compensation and difficult terrain involving forests, mountains, and reservoirs.

Section 2 will connect with Section 1 of the expressway, a 126-kilometer stretch running from Nongpaen village in Vientiane Capital to Paksan district.

This section runs parallel to National Road No. 13 South.

The Vientiane-Hanoi expressway forms part of a broader plan to develop a modern transport corridor between Laos and Vietnam.

In May 2025, the Lao government signed additional agreements with private firms to study, survey, design, and construct a 485-kilometer highway linking Vientiane Capital to the Namsoi Border Checkpoint in Viengxay district, Houaphanh. The planned route will pass through Xaysomboun, Xieng Khouang, and Houaphanh provinces, further improving access to Hanoi.

Once completed, the Vientiane-Hanoi expressway is expected to significantly enhance transport efficiency, reduce travel times, and boost trade and regional connectivity between the two countries.