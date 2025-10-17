HKPC “SME ReachOut: FUND Fair plus Tech Sourcing 2025” Opens

One-stop Resource Platform to Help SMEs Explore New Markets

Sunny TAN: Empowering Enterprises to Enhance Competitiveness and Discover New Growth Areas

HONG KONG, Oct. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The Hong Kong Productivity Council (HKPC) and the Trade and Industry Department (TID) jointly organised the annual flagship event “SME ReachOut: FUND Fair plus Tech Sourcing 2025” (referred to as “the Fair”), which officially opened yesterday at the HKPC Building. The two-day Fair aims to assist the SMEs to grasp the latest trends in digitalisation and market expansion, providing ongoing support for business development. The opening ceremony was officiated by Mr Algernon YAU Ying-wah, JP, Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development; Hon Sunny TAN, Chairman of HKPC; Mr Aaron LIU Kong Cheung, JP, Director-general of TID; and Mr Mohamed Din BUTT, MH, Executive Director of HKPC. Now in its fifth edition, the Fair has registered with over 6,000 pax this year, reflecting strong industry demand for Government funding and technology upgrade services.



HKPC and TID jointly organised the annual flagship event “SME ReachOut: FUND Fair plus Tech Sourcing 2025”.

The Fair has been serving as a one-stop resource matching platform for nearly 360,000 local SMEs. This year’s Fair, themed “FUND Tech Go”, gathers over 80 exhibitors from Government funding bodies, technology vendors, and scheme implementation agencies. It features five thematic zones—Grab Fund, Go Global, Go Green, Go AI & Digital, and eCommerce LIVE & RetailTech, with a focus on three emerging areas: artificial intelligence (AI), new retail technology, and intellectual property (IP) branding. This helps enterprises capitalise on critical development opportunities such as “Market Expansion”, AI, digital transformation, cross-border e-commerce, and IP. Business representatives from Chinese Mainland and various ASEAN countries have also been invited to share practical insights in the Market Expansion (Go Global) zone, offering strategic guidance for business expansion.

Hon Sunny TAN, Chairman of HKPC, remarked in his opening address that, “Facing rapid shifts in the global economic landscape, this year’s Policy Address calls for further support for SMEs, assisting them in enhancing competitiveness, expanding overseas markets, and exploring new growth areas. As a staunch supporter of SMEs, HKPC will actively align with Government policies to promote collaboration between Mainland and Hong Kong enterprises. Leveraging Hong Kong’s role as a connector, HKPC aims to assist businesses, brands, technologies, and services from both regions in entering new regions and achieve win-win outcomes. HKPC also provides comprehensive support for SME upgrading and transformation through promoting technology transfer and Government funding schemes, as well as offering professional consultancy services.”

Mr Algernon YAU Ying-wah, JP, the Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development, stated in his address that the Government has been supporting SMEs in transformation and upgrading, expanding into overseas markets, and assisting SMEs in enhancing operational efficiency and market competitiveness by leveraging new technologies. Mr Yau said he hoped that through this large-scale annual event today, SMEs will gain an understanding of the resources provided by the Government, grasp the latest market trends, promote the application of new technologies, assist them with digital upgrading and transformation, and ultimately enhance their competitiveness in the digital economy era. He encouraged SMEs to leverage the various support measures outlined in this year’s Policy Address, accelerate their upgrading and transformation, and explore diversified markets to face current challenges and opportunities. He would also like to thank HKPC for their efforts in operating the “SME ReachOut” and organising this Fair. The Government will continue to maintain close communication with the industry, providing comprehensive assistance from various aspects to jointly promote the better development of Hong Kong SMEs.

First-ever Immersive Digital Experiences, Helping SMEs to Master Digital Marketing and Market Expansion Strategies

This year’s Fair features over 80 exhibitors and 12 thematic seminars, enabling attendees to exchange ideas with experts and gain comprehensive insights into key areas such as technology applications, digital transformation, cross-border e-commerce, Government funding, and ESG. For the first time, the Fair introduces an immersive digital experience, enabling SMEs to explore practical solutions through interactive demonstrations by “AI digital humans,” KOL live streaming, and cross-border e-commerce platform showcases. The event also brings together local and overseas business development organisations, with business representatives from Chinese Mainland and various ASEAN countries sharing the latest intelligence on overseas market expansion.

The Fair features a wide range of technology and business service exhibitors, offering comprehensive support to SMEs from AI and IP branding to new market expansion. Regarding AI applications, local enterprise Mastersound Limited specialises in AI voiceprint technology. It has developed an “AI Digital Human” service that can generate multilingual video and audio content for SMEs to create foreign language promotional videos, including Arabic, to effectively explore emerging markets. For IP branding, Innovative Entrepreneurship Association (IEA) actively promotes local IP design internationally by organising field trips, helping local IPs exhibit in Chinese Mainland and overseas, and facilitating cooperations with mainland toy manufacturers to jointly expand into emerging markets, thereby enhancing synergy. To further regional cooperation, the Qianhai Authority has established the Qianhai International Liaison Services and Investment Co., Ltd in Hong Kong as its official window to serve as a vital bridge for Hong Kong enterprises to expand their markets. The platform continuously promotes economic collaboration between Shenzhen and Hong Kong and has provided comprehensive support to a cumulative 10,000 enterprises and talents to date.

An onsite one-stop Government funding consultation service is available, allowing enterprises to engage directly with the “SME ReachOut” team for up-to-date information on key schemes such as the BUD Fund, E-Commerce Easy, and the New Industrialisation Funding Scheme. Since its launch in 2020, SME ReachOut has provided comprehensive support for the sustainable development of SMEs, serving over 79,000 individuals and handling more than 40,000 cases to date.

HKPC cordially invites all SMEs to register and participate in this free event. By engaging with a wealth of onsite resources including Government funding information, one on one expert consultations, and practical case study sharing, businesses can explore actionable solutions to strengthen resilience and enhance competitiveness. SME representatives are encouraged to attend in person to gain deeper insights into funding schemes and technology application strategies, empowering them to expand their international presence and uncover new growth opportunities.

Download link for hi-res photos:

https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/cy2vu2awu57cpu8nqh5uz/ANwNW1vfJhA1Y6_asY3_6Ew?rlkey=xetro3nddg89cen6th8y3c26g&st=o0rg1tnd&dl=0

About Hong Kong Productivity Council

The Hong Kong Productivity Council (HKPC) is a multi-disciplinary organisation established by statute in 1967, to promote productivity through relentless drive of world-class advanced technologies and innovative service offerings to support Hong Kong enterprises. As a nationwide leader in innovative, market-driven research and development (R&D), specialising in leading technologies and all-rounded manufacturing services, HKPC promotes new industrialisation in Hong Kong and the Chinese Mainland and facilitates the development of new productive forces, leveraging innovation and technology (I&T), as well as bolstering Hong Kong to be an international innovation and technology centre and a smart city. The Council offers comprehensive innovative solutions for Hong Kong industries and enterprises to enhance competitiveness. To further support businesses in expanding into global markets, HKPC has established “The Cradle – Go Global Service Centre”, providing essential services to address businesses’ needs in product development, technology, manufacturing, and management, empowering enterprises to successfully go global. The Council partners and collaborates with local industries and enterprises and world-class R&D institutes to promote technology transfer, product innovation, and commercialisation through product innovation, technology transfer, creating value for industries. HKPC’s world-class R&D achievements have been widely recognised over the years, winning an array of local and overseas accolades.

In addition, HKPC offers SMEs and startups immediate and timely assistance in coping with the ever-changing business environment and strengthens talent nurturing and Hong Kong’s competitiveness with FutureSkills training for enterprises and academia to enhance digital capabilities and STEM competencies.

For more details, please visit HKPC website: www.hkpc.org.

Media Inquiry:

Corporate Communications Unit

Corporate Development Division

Hong Kong Productivity Council

Tel: +852 2788 5833

Email: mediacentre@hkpc.org

Chance Communications

Mandy Chan / Tommy Yuen

E: mandy@chancecomm.com / tommy@chancecomm.com

T: +852 2509 3123